Holly Willoughby has been given a huge boost ahead of her This Morning return after months of having her “popularity tested”.

It’s fair to say it’s been a rather eventful 12 months for Holly. From the very public row over “queue-gate” to her former co-star Phillip Schofield’s shock affair confession and ITV exit.

But despite all the controversy, it seems Holly is still very much a firm favourite with Brits.

Holly Willoughby given boost ahead of This Morning return

In new research compiled by Slingo, a list of the most-fancied UK TV stars have been revealed. And at the top of the list, for the second year running, is Holly.

Holly beat out major celebs like the Kardashian clan, Kim and Kendall and Kyle Jenner. As well as Game Of Thrones legend Emilia Clarke. A source said: “Holly is still the hottest woman on the box – and these results prove it. She has had her popularity tested over the past year because of claims she queue-jumped to see the Queen lying in state and because of her strained relationship with Phil. But it seems she’s still the public’s favourite when it comes to who they fancy.”

Corrie beauty Kym Marsh was in second place. And in third was Holly’s This Morning co-star Alison Hammond.

Who else made the list with Holly?

As for the guys, hunk Henry Cavill took the top spot, followed by Two Pints Of Lager actor Will Mellor. Will, who appeared on Strictly last year, beat off competition from Tom Hardy and Cillian Murphy.

A source added: “Will is on the list for the first time and is clearly a favourite with the ladies. His turn on Strictly has done wonders for his popularity, especially as he beat hunks like Tom at number three and James at number four. It is definitely something for Will to brag about.”

Why isn’t Holly on This Morning?

The daytime TV presenter, 42, began her summer break in early July, and is expected back on the This Morning sofa in September. Her time off this year is believed to be slightly longer than the six weeks she is thought to have taken for holidays in the summer months in previous years.

According to reports, she’s spent some of her time away from being on the box in Portugal. Furthermore, while there has been lots of speculation about Holly’s future on the show and who could become a permanent co-host alongside her, a replacement for Phillip Schofield has yet to be confirmed.

