Inside Holly Willoughby’s lavish London home as she prepares for This Morning return

Holly Willoughby has given fans glimpses of her luxurious London family home ahead of her return to ITV’s This Morning.

The daytime TV presenter, 42, began her summer break in early July, and is expected back on the This Morning sofa in September. Her time off this year is believed to be slightly longer than the six weeks she is though to have taken for holidays in the summer months in previous years.

According to reports, she’s spent some of her time away from being on the box in Portugal.

Furthermore, while there has been lots of speculation about Holly’s future on the show and who could become a permanent co-host alongside her, a replacement for Phillip Schofield has yet to be confirmed.

It has been a busy few months in the headlines for Holly and her This Morning co-stars. So hopefully she’s been able to wind down and relax in her lovely home while away from work.

Inside the home of Holly Willoughby

Holly and her husband Dan Baldwin, 48, live with their three children Harry, Belle and Chester in south-west London.

Their gorgeous home is reportedly a six-bedroom Edwardian property, with tabloid website claims it is worth £3 million.

Also living there is the family’s Golden Retriever Bailey and cat Bluebell. And it is often through sharing images of Bailey and Bluebell on Instagram that has led to Holly’s followers grabbing a peek of the interior and exterior of where she lives.

Making an entrance

Understandably, Holly keeps her private life private. Images shared on social media of her kids always have their faces blurred out.

But her devoted fans are thrilled when she permits them a peep at her most intimate uploads. For example, the image above gives a view of what appears to be a very grand front door with a raised step area before it.

Holly has also shared a view of a garden dining area, complete with pale blue outdoor kitchen that left her fans swooning.

Holly has also shared pictures of herself relaxing with her feet up in the garden. Alongside the garden furniture Holly is resting on, her home seems to offer plenty of outside space for the family to kick back.

The star has also let fans into her bathroom, with its chrome features and white wood panelling.

In the kitchen with Holly Willoughby

Holly has also previously shared a post of her in the kitchen getting to grips with a huge piece of meat. This Insta pic afforded fans another look at her oven, kitchen cupboards and other storage options. It also showed what appears to be her kitchen island where she is preparing a feast.

We’re lusting after her white marble countertops!

No doubt a perfect hostess, Holly has also previously uploaded a shot of an elegantly-laid table with a candle and floral display evident, along with stylish dining chairs.

Does Holly’s home look like you expected?

