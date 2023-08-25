Holly Willoughby makes shock This Morning return with special announcement

Holly Willoughby made a shock return to This Morning today (Friday, August 25).

The 42-year-old is set to appear in Midsomer Murders this Sunday (August 27) – and was on the hit daytime show to discuss her time on the drama.

Holly will be appearing on Midsomer Murders (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star Holly Willoughby to appear on Midsomer Murders

Back in 2021, during an interview with Neil Dudgeon on This Morning, Holly was offered a role on Midsomer Murders.

The star, who is a huge fan of the cosy crime drama, leaped at the chance. Last year, Holly teased her Instagram followers by sharing a snap from behind the scenes of Midsomer Murders.

18 months later, the star is set to finally make her debut on the show. Holly will be playing herself in a brief cameo on the show.

“She’s a great fan of the show and we’re always looking to broaden our casting net,” Neil said during an interview on GMB earlier this week.

“She was great, she was thoroughly professional. I think she was a bit nervous when she first arrived. She’s playing a character called Holly Willoughby, I wouldn’t like to say that it’s herself.”

Holly returned today (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby to return to This Morning to discuss Midsomer Murders role

Today (Thursday, August 24), it was revealed that she will be returning to This Morning tomorrow.

Holly uploaded to Instagram a brief clip from This Morning teasing her return. The clip features snippets of Holly’s cameo on Midsomer Murders, as well as behind-the-scenes footage too.

“It’s a dream come true,” the narrator says in the video. “Holly guest stars on the iconic murder mystery show. And soon, all of Hollywood will know her name.”

Holly then captioned the clip, confessing it is in fact a “dream come true”.

“This truly was a dream come true… Thank you to the whole team at Midsomer Murders for making me so welcome and really looking after me… I loved every second,” she wrote.

Holly then continued. “Tomorrow there is a behind-the-scenes look at what we got up to on @thismorning and then Sunday 8pm the episode, The Witches of Angels Rise broadcasts on @itv.”

Holly spoke with the stars (Credit: ITV)

Holly returns to This Morning

In a pre-recorded segment, Holly discussed her role on the upcoming Midsomer Murders. In a voice-over, Rochelle Humes revealed that Holly is appearing in two scenes during the episode.

“Well, here I am, the day has finally arrived. Dreams are coming true,” an excited Holly said backstage. “You’re witnessing the birth of an acting star. Probably not.”

As well as showing off some behind-the-scenes shots, Holly revealed that she’s playing herself in the show. “I think I can manage that. I’ve got a couple of lines which I’ve been learning all night, which is still going round and round in my head, so I’m hoping I’ll be able to deliver,” she then said.

Clips of Holly speaking to the cast were then shown, as were some of her blunders!

Holly’s episode will be airing this Sunday.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

