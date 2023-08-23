Holly Willoughby’s shock Midsomer Murders role revealed

Holly Willoughby caused a stir back in 2021 when she announced that she was going to appear in crime drama Midsomer Murders.

Now, her appearance has finally been teased – thanks to a clip shown on GMB today (Wednesday, August 23).

How did Holly Willoughby end up doing Midsomer Murders?

Back in March 2021, presenting duo Phillip Schofield and Holly welcomed Midsomer stars Neil Dudgeon and Nick Hendrix onto the show.

During their chat, Holly admitted that she was a huge fan of the show and has seen “every episode”.

Neil then said: “We’ve all had a big talk about who we want to appear and we’ve decided we want Holly Willoughby to appear in an episode of Midsomer Murders very soon.

“I’ve been speaking to people upstairs and they’ve been speaking to your people.” Neil then offered Holly a role on the show.

“Aw guys!” Holly gushed. “I mean, you’re going to have to kill me off really quickly because I’m terrible at acting.”

Fast forward a few months, and Neil made good on his promise. Shocking everyone, Holly shared a snap on Instagram from the set.

Holding a clipboard, a beaming she said: “Today is the day… @officialmidsomer… excitement levels off the chart.”

However, when Holly updated fans on her experience on set back in June 2021, she revealed that things didn’t go quite as smoothly as she’d hoped.

Holly’s cameo was teased (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby cameo on Midsomer Murders teased

On Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain, Holly’s appearance on Midsomer Murders was teased.

A brief clip showing Holly’s cameo was shown as Neil Dudgeon was on the show to tease the drama’s return.

In the clip, Holly can be seen sitting on a throne giving an interview.

One detective then asks: “Is that the queen of daytime?”. Neil’s character then replies, saying: ‘Gloria Hunniford? Are you sure?”

When asked how Holly had “cropped up” in the programme, Neil explained that she is a “friend of the show”.

Neil teased Holly’s involvement (Credit: ITV)

Holly’s filming blunder

Neil then continued, explaining: “She’s a great fan of the show and we’re always looking to broaden our casting net.”

“She was great, she was thoroughly professional. I think she was a bit nervous when she first arrived. She’s playing a character called Holly Willoughby, I wouldn’t like to say that it’s herself,” he then added.

Neil may have been impressed with Holly, however, she revealed last year that filming hadn’t been all plain sailing.

“It wasn’t take one, put it that way,” she said when asked how it all went. “Or take two or take 10. It was about take 25 when I finally got the words out, but it’s fine…”

“[It was] one line. I had a few scenes, but one line and I couldn’t get it out.”

“They must love you then,” Phil laughed. “Do you think they’ll ask you back?”

“I don’t think so!” Holly replied.

Midsomer Murders airs on Sunday, August 27 on ITV1 and ITVX at 8pm.

