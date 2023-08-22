Holly Willoughby admits she’s ‘clinging on with every fibre of my being’ in family update ahead of This Morning return

Holly Willoughby has admitted she’s “clinging on with every fibre” ahead of her This Morning return.

The presenter is currently on her summer break from the show after last hosting in early July. She’s been in Portugal with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children.

Now, in a new post via her Wylde Moon newsletter, Holly has said she’s now gearing up for the end of the summer and the new school year.

Holly will return to This Morning next month (Credit: Mario Mitsis/Cover Images)

Holly Willoughby on summer break from This Morning

According to Hello!, in the Wylde Moon newsletter, Holly said: “It really has been a case of blink and you’ll miss it this summer – in every sense! I can feel myself clinging on with every fibre of my being as conversations about school start to drip feed back into our life.

“I even popped the obligatory September kit list on the fridge this morning having got the kids to try everything on to see what we need.”

She quipped: I swear I only bought new football boots last term…their feet never stop growing!!”

Holly continued: “We’re not quite at the end just yet though and with the last Bank Holiday hurrah incoming, I’ve got everything crossed for a bit of late sunshine so we can see the summer out with family and friends in the back garden.

Holly’s enjoying the final weeks of the summer holidays (Credit: ITV)

“I may even have sampled a new cocktail recipe for you all to kick the BH weekend off with a bang, but you’ll have to keep an eye on our @wyldemoon Instagram page for that!”

Holly is due to return to This Morning in September. She has had a tough few months following her co-star Phillip Schofield’s departure from ITV. Phil admitted to having an affair with a younger male colleague and said he lied to those around him, including Holly, about it.

Recently, a source claimed that Phil won’t make a comeback to TV. It came after he was seen out with his former daytime co-star Vanessa Feltz.

Phil might not be making a TV comeback (Credit: Cover Images)

Will Phillip Schofield come back to TV?

A source told OK! Magazine: “There were rumours flying around about him making a comeback, but that just isn’t going to happen. TV channels are keeping their distance. Vanessa was putting the feelers out to TalkTV producers about Phil having a segment there, but they gave her a hard ‘no’. He’s almost been blacklisted from TV.”

The insider claimed that Holly felt “relieved” about the news. This is apparently because “she dreaded running into the same circles as him in the future”.

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

