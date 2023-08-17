Phillip Schofield scandal is ‘still impacting’ This Morning star Holly Willoughby

Poor Holly Willoughby has faced a few setbacks recently following the whole Phillip Schofield scandal.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know that Holly and Phil’s friendship is longer. Phil left ITV and This Morning in May after he admitted to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger colleague.

Since his exit, Holly has also faced some backlash. Some viewers called for her to leave too, and she even faced claims that she knew about the affair – something both she and Phil denied.

But how else has it seemingly impacted the star?

Holly has had a tough few months since the whole Schofield drama (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield drama

This week, it was revealed that Holly had been ‘snubbed’ from the NTAs shortlist nominations for best presenter. Instead, her This Morning co-star Alison Hammond was up for a nomination.

Alison will go against Ant and Dec, GMB’s Martin Lewis, TV legend Bradley Walsh and The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman.

The winners will be announced in a live ceremony from London’s O2 Arena on September 5, which will air on ITV1. According to a source, Holly might have found the apparent ‘snub’ a “huge blow”.

The insider told The Sun: “It’s hard to see a time when Ant and Dec don’t scoop the presenter gong at the NTAs. But behind them, the shortlist has become a battleground all of its own. Holly was last nominated in 2021 but she and Phil missed out in 2022.

TV star Holly is due to return to This Morning very soon (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Holly would never expect to beat Ant and Dec. But everyone had hoped her loyalty to This Morning and resilience would pay off with a nod this year. After all, she hasn’t done anything wrong. It’ll be a huge blow for her that Alison is the golden girl that’s emerged glowing from the wreckage of This Morning.”

Is Holly getting a payrise?

Elsewhere, earlier this month, Holly faced some backlash following claims of a payrise. Reports had claimed that ITV was considering bumping Holly’s current alleged £700,000 annual salary up.

Of course, when the reports emerged, it left a sour taste it some people’s mouths. One person criticised the claim of a payrise during a time when “so many people struggle to pay their way and work full time on minimum wage”.

Another wrote: “Give her salary to charity, scrap the programme and start again with fresh new presenters.”

Phil left This Morning in May (Credit: ITV)

Holly on This Morning

As This Morning viewers will know, Holly has been on her summer break and is due to return in September. However, following Phil’s exit a couple of months ago, ITV hasn’t yet confirmed a definite replacement.

This means Holly has lost that continuity in her daily work – something which is bound to have had an impact. She was used to working with Phil every Monday to Thursday. And now she’s having to adjust to a different presenter each week. Of course, she appears to share close friendships with all her This Morning co-stars, but it’s still expected to have an impact on her.

But everyone had hoped her loyalty to This Morning and resilience would pay off with a nod this year.

It seems poor Holly has been dealing with the after effects of the drama for almost three months now. From her return speech on This Morning about Phil being criticised and then some stars lashing out at her (*cough* Eamonn Holmes *cough*), the star has been in and out of headlines.

Here’s to a fresh start in September. It seems many viewers can’t wait to have Holly back on screens. One said recently: “Get Holly back @thismorning!”

