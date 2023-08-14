Holly Willoughby’s ‘tunnel vision’ ahead of This Morning return: ‘Nothing else matters’

This Morning star Holly Willoughby has ‘tunnel vision’ for husband Dan as her tough year has brought the couple closer together, reports claim.

Having been caught up in the Phillip Schofield scandal, which saw her co-host resign, Holly is taking some time off.

Surrounded by family at their £2m Portuguese holiday home, This Morning host Holly and Dan Baldwin have apparently fallen in love all over again. The couple share three children, Harry, 14, Belle, 12, and Chester, eight. Holly was seen looking fabulous in a black swimsuit recently, walking along the shore. She wore black sunglasses, had her blonde bob tied back in a low bun and flashed a contented smile.

A source told OK! Magazine: “Holly has tunnel vision for Dan and their beautiful life together and, at the moment, nothing else matters apart from making memories. They’ve not spent as much time together over the last decade as they have in the last few months. It’s like they’ve met for the first time.”

The source added: “They’re sweeping each other off their feet all over again.”

Holly Willoughby and Dan’s wedding anniversary

The couple celebrated 16 years of marriage last week, with Holly sharing the secret to a happy marriage. She believes “compassion, kindness and understanding” are key when it comes to staying together.

Mum-of-three Holly explained on her Wylde Moon website: “We both work really hard to make sure we spend time together, which isn’t always easy with busy lives and three children. When we do have free time, we don’t really like going away without the kids.” She added: “You forget how important it is to have a day or two when you don’t have to think about anything apart from each other.”

They took a trip to Italy to celebrate their 10th anniversary, with Holly gushing over how “romantic” Dan is.

She also revealed that he “always checks the traditional anniversary gift list” and gets her something relevant each year.

Holly explained: “Last year, for example, was crystal. I think that traditionally it’s supposed to be cut crystal glass, but given my love of healing crystals, he bought me a lovely Labradorite symbolising adventure and protection. It was so thoughtful and I absolutely adore it.”

