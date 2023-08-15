This Morning viewers slap Holly Willoughby with massive TV snub ahead of return to show

This Morning star Holly Willoughby has been handed a blow by viewers after she failed to make the National Television Awards Best Presenter shortlist.

It’s been a tough year for Holly after queue-gate and Phillip Schofield‘s affair fallout. And viewers seem to have reflected on that when voting for the NTAs shortlist.

Holly isn’t nominated this year, instead she’s left out in the cold in favour of her This Morning co-host Alison Hammond, regular winners of the gong Ant and Dec, GMB’s Martin Lewis, TV legend Bradley Walsh and The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman.

This Morning host Holly Willoughby hasn’t been shortlisted for the NTAs Best Presenter gong (Credit: YouTube)

Holly Willoughby snubbed by This Morning fans

The NTA voting process begins in May with a longlist based on TV ratings from Barb, with Holly in the running for the gong then. Viewers then vote to choose who makes the shortlist, and then the winners. Ant and Dec have scooped the Best Presenter gong every year for the past 21 years. The winners will be announced in a live ceremony from London’s O2 Arena on September 5, which will air on ITV1.

Holly would never expect to beat Ant and Dec but everyone had hoped her loyalty to This Morning and resilience would pay off with a nod this year.

According to The Sun, a TV source said: “It’s hard to see a time when Ant and Dec don’t scoop the presenter gong at the NTAs. But behind them, the shortlist has become a battleground all of its own. Holly was last nominated in 2021 but she and Phil missed out in 2022.

“Holly would never expect to beat Ant and Dec. But everyone had hoped her loyalty to This Morning and resilience would pay off with a nod this year. After all, she hasn’t done anything wrong. It’ll be a huge blow for her that Alison is the golden girl that’s emerged glowing from the wreckage of This Morning.”

Holly and Phil with This Morning’s 2020 NTA (Credit: Splash News)

Boost for This Morning amid all that drama

However, there is light at the end of the tunnel for This Morning. Despite all the drama, the show is in the running for Best Daytime.

This Morning won the gong in 2022, and will this year go up against Loose Women, The Chase and The Repair Shop.

You can see a full list of nominees and vote for your winners here.

ED! has contacted Holly’s reps for comment.

Read more: Phillip Schofield handed huge blow amid fears he’ll ‘never work again’

So who are you voting for? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.