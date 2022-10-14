NTAs viewers fume as Ant and Dec win best presenter again: ‘Alison was robbed!’

Ant and Dec took home the Best Presenter award at the National Television Awards (NTAs) for the 21st time in a row.

The pair became winners on Thursday evening (13 October).

It means they have now won the gong annually for over two decades, all thanks to the British public.

Last night, the presenters could not attend the ceremony after testing positive for Covid-19.

However, they did express their gratitude to fans on Twitter.

Alison Hammond lost out at the NTA Awards to Ant & Dec (Credit: ITV)

“Thank you SO much for voting for us, it is always appreciated and never taken for granted. You’ve made us feel tons better! Huge love,” wrote Dec on Twitter.

Ant and Dec’s pal, Stephen Mulhern accepted the award on the duo’s behalf last night.

He told viewers: “Ant and Dec obviously can’t be here. Full respect to the guys, 21 years on the trot. But the reality is, this baby is coming home with me.”

The pair then took to Twitter to let viewers know they were watching.

“Oi Mulhern!! I’m watching you from home. Keep that award safe and we will see you at work soon (if you’re lucky!). A huge thank you to everyone who voted for us. From the bottom of our hearts, we are so, so grateful. Love ya’s!,” Ant wrote on Twitter.

NTAs viewers slam Ant and Dec win

Following their win, some fans took to social media to hit out at the award and complain about Ant and Dec once again winning.

“Ant and Dec have won the same award for like 2/3 of my life and we’re meant to sit here and take this?”said one annoyed viewer.

Presenters Ant & Dec won for the 21st time (Credit: ITV)

“Can Ant and Dec not step aside from nomination next year and give someone else the credit which they deserve too? Just a suggestion,” commented a second fan.

A third claimed: “Alison Hammond you were robbed #NTAs.”

“So so boring Ant & Dec winning best TV presenter every single year, truly Alison Hammond deserved to break that spell #NTAs,” ranted a fourth viewer.

Meanwhile, a fifth added: “Dame Alison Hammond was robbed. This should have been her year. #NTAs.”

However others were thrilled for the Geordie duo as one tweeted: “Well done!! Love you both so bloody much. This was so deserved, and I hope you keep on winning because no one works harder than the two of you!”

Another wrote: “So deserved! Congratulations.”

Alison Hammond agreed to appear with their sentiments too.

After an emotional Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby thanked viewers for their support, they asked her to say a few words.

“You know what, Bradley Walsh, Graham Norton and the legends that are Ant & Dec are amazing,” she said while accepting the award for This Morning.

“But let’s be honest, I should have won it innit. But This Morning got one anyway, well done This Morning!” she added.

