Phillip Schofield dealt blow over TV return amid his ‘fears he’ll never work again’

There’s bad news for Phillip Schofield from the bookies, despite the TV presenter’s recent return to the spotlight.

Former This Morning co-host Phillip, 61, was pictured in a London pub garden over the weekend. It was one of the few sightings of the one-time ITV daytime star since he stepped away from his telly roles in May.

Friends have recently expressed claims to a tabloid news outlets that suggest Phillip believes he may not have a comeback to an on screen role in the future.

And, according to insight from one bookmakers, it could indeed be a very long wait for him to be back on the box.

Phillip Schofield makes his final appearance on This Morning as Holly Willoughby waves to viewers watching at home (Credit: ITV.com)

‘Phillip has been very, very down recently’

Before yesterday’s (Sunday August 13) visit to The Weir Bar in Brentford, Phillip was photographed with former This Morning co-star Vanessa Feltz.

They are said to have enjoyed dinner together at the Little Bird eatery in Chiswick, south-west London, recently.

However, a friend of Phillip’s is said to have told MailOnline that he is not confident about resuming a career on the air.

They reportedly claimed: “Phillip has been very, very down recently. He doesn’t know how he is going to work again.

Phillip keeps saying he will never work again.

“Phillip is pretty sure that he is done. He keeps saying he will never work again. It’s devastating for him to realise but he also knows that there is not a lot he can do about it.”

They are said to have added: “He doesn’t know who will take him. He knows there is no way back to ITV or the BBC.”

Bookmaker has priced up odds of Phillip Schofield making a TV comeback (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

When will Phillip Schofield be back on TV?

BonusCodeBets odds do not suggest an imminent television return for Phillip.

Asked whether he could have a full-time TV role as a presenter before 2024, ‘No’ is given odds of 1/3.

Meanwhile, the chances of Phillip doing so are priced up at 5/1.

Bookies don’t expect Phillip to bag a TV role this year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Additionally, BonusCodeBets isn’t offering odds on shows Phillip could potentially present. And that’s because the possibility of him having a TV job before next year is rated as so unlikely.

Would you put money on seeing Phillip on your telly again any time soon?

Read more: Phillip Schofield seen with former This Morning co-star as they enjoy evening out following scandal

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.