Phillip Schofield ‘dealt blow over TV comeback after former This Morning co-star put feelers out to producers’

In Phillip Schofield news, the former This Morning presenter has been dealt another blow over his TV comeback.

According to reports, Phil’s former co-star Vanessa Feltz, who he was seen out with earlier this month, is said to have been “putting the feelers out to producers”. However, it’s alleged that a career revival isn’t on the horizon for him.

A source told OK! Magazine: “There were rumours flying around about him making a comeback, but that just isn’t going to happen. TV channels are keeping their distance.

A TV comeback for Phillip Schofield reportedly isn’t going to happen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Vanessa was putting the feelers out to TalkTV producers about Phil having a segment there, but they gave her a hard ‘no’. He’s almost been blacklisted from TV.”

The source added to the publication that Holly Willoughby, who Phil has admitted he no longer speaks to, is “relieved” about the news because “she dreaded running into the same circles as him in the future”.

A representative for Phil declined to comment on this story.

Phil’s former co-star Vanessa Feltz reportedly “put feelers out” to producers (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Phillip’s return to the spotlight

Phil left This Morning in May after his affair with a former member of staff was exposed. In a statement, he said was “deeply sorry” for the “unwise but not illegal” fling with a younger male colleague.

He has been keeping a low-profile since his departure from the ITV show, but has been spotted out in public on two occasions.

Phil left This Morning in May (Credit: ITV)

Phil was seen for the first time in months as he stepped out in London with Vanessa. The pair enjoyed dinner together at Little Bird restaurant in Chiswick.

Days later, he was spotted having a burger and a cocktail at The Weir Bar in Brentford with a female pal.

Despite returning to the spotlight, a source alleged to MailOnline at the time: “Phillip has been very, very down recently. He doesn’t know how he is going to work again. He is pretty sure that he is done.”

They added: “He keeps saying he will never work again. It’s devastating for him to realise but he also knows that there is not a lot he can do about it. He doesn’t know who will take him, he knows there is no way back to ITV or the BBC.”

It comes after one bookmaker predicted an uncertain future for Phil.

BonusCodeBets odds didn’t suggest an imminent television return for him. Asked whether he could have a full-time TV role as a presenter before 2024, odds on ‘no’ were placed at 1/3.

Meanwhile, the chances of Phil doing so are priced up at 5/1.

