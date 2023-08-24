This Morning viewers have same complaint about Andi Peters after today’s show

This Morning presenter Andi Peters is a staple of UK television, having first appeared on screen in the late 1980s.

The star has recently been sharing the This Morning sofa more regularly, and it appears some of his old children’s presenter habits have snuck in.

He has hosted shows such as The Broom Cupboard and Live & Kicking and run competition segments on Good Morning Britain. But his presenting style has irritated some onlookers.

Andi presenter Thursday’s show with Rochelle Humes (Credit: YouTube)

Andi Peters on This Morning

Andi and Rochelle Humes co-hosted the popular ITV show today (August 24), but his animated style and playful nature posed too much for some show fans.

One viewer posted on social media: “Andi Peters thinks he’s still presenting kids TV.” Another added: “Wake up Andi you’re not working on kids’ TV channel any more,” on the platform X (formerly Twitter).

“Andi Peters doing my head in after 3 milliseconds #thismorning,” another added. A disgruntled viewer said: “#ThisMorning I’ve managed 10 minutes of this show today and that’s 10 minutes too many of Andi Peters and his hyperactive toddler personality.” One spectator commented: “Andi Peters needs to remember that he’s no longer on CBeebies.”

Pilates lady was brilliant on #ThisMorning @thismorning more please 🙏 Rochelle and Andi are the new dream team surely? Love these two together 👌 — Jules 🌼 (@JulesItsjules) August 24, 2023

Fans stick up for Andi

It wasn’t all doom and gloom, though with some onlookers thinking that he was a breath of fresh air.

One fan called for him to become a regular fixture. They said: “@thismorning, can we keep Andi Peters on instead of Alison Hammond or Dreary O’Leary. As soon as she’s back I’m off!!!”

Another echoed that sentiment and added: “I have enjoyed watching #thismorning over the summer with different presenters @andipeters keeping everyone on their toes & I find myself waiting for what he is going to say next! Please keep him as a regular presenter.”

The This Morning sofa has been a revolving door this summer as Holly Willoughby is on her summer break. Since Phil resigned from ITV, guest presenters have filled the spot next to Holly and acted as a double act when she is away.

Other hosts to fill in the coveted spot this summer include Josie Gibson, Alison Hammond, Craig Doyle, Steve Jones, and Rochelle and Andi.

However, Holly will be back on the show tomorrow (August 25).

