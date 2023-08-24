Holly Willoughby announces she’s returning to This Morning tomorrow

Holly Willoughby is set to return to This Morning tomorrow (Friday, August 25), it has been announced.

The 42-year-old is set to appear in Midsomer Murders this Sunday (August 27) – and will be on the show to discuss her time on the drama.

Holly will be appearing on Midsomer Murders (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star Holly Willoughby to appear on Midsomer Murders

Back in 2021, during an interview with Neil Dudgeon on This Morning, Holly was offered a role on Midsomer Murders.

The star, who is a huge fan of the cosy crime drama, leapt at the chance. Last year, Holly teased her Instagram followers by sharing a snap from behind the scenes of Midsomer Murders.

18 months later, the star is set to finally make her debut on the show. Holly will be playing herself in a brief cameo on the show.

“She’s a great fan of the show and we’re always looking to broaden our casting net,” Neil said during an interview on GMB yesterday.

“She was great, she was thoroughly professional. I think she was a bit nervous when she first arrived. She’s playing a character called Holly Willoughby, I wouldn’t like to say that it’s herself.”

Holly Willoughby to return to This Morning to discuss Midsomer Murders role

Today (Thursday, August 24), it was revealed that she will be returning to This Morning tomorrow.

Holly uploaded to Instagram a brief clip from This Morning teasing her return. The clip features snippets of Holly’s cameo on Midsomer Murders, as well as behind-the-scenes footage too.

“It’s a dream come true,” the narrator says in the video. “Holly guest stars on the iconic murder mystery show. And soon, all of Hollywood will know her name.”

Holly then captioned the clip, confessing it is in fact a “dream come true”.

“This truly was a dream come true… Thank you to the whole team at Midsomer Murders for making me so welcome and really looking after me… I loved every second,” she wrote.

Holly is back! (Credit: ITV)

Fans gush over Holly’s crime drama debut

Holly then continued. “Tomorrow there is a behind-the-scenes look at what we got up to on @thismorning and then Sunday 8pm the episode, The Witches of Angels Rise broadcasts on @itv.”

She then included a synopsis of the episode she’s appearing in. “Each year, the Midsomer village of Angel’s Rise hosts an annual Psychic Fayre in the vast and gothic Eddon Hall. Founded by the Saint-Stephens family in memory of their late daughter, the event attracts all manner of mediums, psychics, and followers of the occult.

“When a body is found surrounded by ritual symbols on the eve of the gathering, Barnaby must step into a world of self-proclaimed witches to find the killer. Crime drama, starring Neil Dudgeon, with Tracy-Ann Oberman and Colin Salmon.”

“Can’t wait to see this,” one fan gushed. “This is mega!” another said. “Yey finally I’ve been waiting ages for this episode to come out,” a third then wrote.

“Amazing,” another said.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

