This Morning star Emma Kenny has confessed she feels “selfish” giving birth at 50.

The star recently welcomed her baby girl recently, and has gushed over being in a “newborn bliss”.

This Morning star Emma Kenny gives birth

At the end of last month, This Morning star Emma Kenny revealed to social media users that she has given birth to a little girl.

The new mum, who has appeared on ITV daytime series in her capacity as a TV psychologist, addressed her daughter in an emotional Instagram caption in which she wrote: “I’ve waited 10 years to finally hold you in my arms.”

Following the announcement of the birth of her daughter, Emma gushed over being in a “newborn bliss” on Twitter.

She tweeted: “The bliss of having a newborn. Absolutely in heaven. Thanks for all the gorgeous supportive and loving messages…..I doubt any of you realise how treasured every, single one is to me. I’ve taken screenshots of them all so I can always remember your kindness.”

It comes weeks after Emma uploaded several images of the newborn on Instagram. She also opened up about her delight at becoming a mum again.

Emma said in her post’s caption: “With every miscarriage, I tried to learn to be grateful and accepting of what I had. I tried to dampen my desire to be a mother to another child, to find peace in my natural infertility and yet it felt so unnatural all in the same moment.”

Emma shared the name of her daughter – Etta-Blue (Credit: ITV)

Emma Kenny on ‘hiding her pregnancy’

She continued by saying she’d spent the last nine months “hiding” her pregnancy, and “working on as many projects as possible”.

She did this, she said: “In a bid to distract myself from the growing hope and possibility that this time you may just become a reality, and that this time things will end in in the sweetness of joy, instead of the agony of loss.”

Emma went on: “For the past 38 weeks you have grown quietly, you have allowed me a symptomless and easy pregnancy, and whilst your arrival was by far the most dramatic, I feel a blindsiding giddy glee knowing you finally decided to announce your presence in a way that none of us could ignore

“Your beauty is breathtaking, your company perfect, your presence utterly profound. And whilst I grieve the years I wish we could have had together, I know that you are meant to be mine right now, and not a minute sooner.

“Etta-Blue, you have healed more than you’ll ever know and reminded me of the wonder of being, even in the face of loss and suffering. I cannot wait to share your adventures.”

Over on Twitter, Emma also mentioned the “indescribable joy” of gazing at her daughter. She also replied to one well-wisher who noted they didn’t realise she was pregnant by saying: “No one did.”

Furthermore, she added how “lots of baggy hoodies” had helped keep her condition confidential.

This Morning star feels ‘selfish’ for giving birth at 50

Emma Kenny is a TV psychologist (Credit: YouTube)

However, in a new interview, mum-of-three Emma confessed that she feels “selfish” for giving birth at 50.

Speaking to New Magazine, she said: “I felt a great deal of selfishness all the way up until giving birth. There are moments when I think, I wish I could have another 20 years with Etta.’ I could beat myself up about it, but my best friend died at 43, so you don’t always get the time that’s promised to you.”

She then continued. “‘I’ll have conversations with Etta about it as she gets older,” she then said. Emma then opened up about the decade-long struggle with IVF.

“I feel I’ve had years stolen from my child. But I’m very grateful for having her,” she then added.

