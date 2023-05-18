S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole died from natural causes, it’s been confirmed today, weeks after his heartbreaking death.

Paul died at the age of 46 on April 6. The news devastated his bandmates, who were only recently planning a reunion. At the time of his death, police said that there were “no suspicious circumstances” surrounding his passing. Now, his cause of death has been confirmed.

S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole’s cause of death

Dorset Coroner’s Service has finished investigating Paul’s death. A spokeswoman told The Sun: “I can confirm that Mr Cattermole died from natural causes and our investigations have concluded.”

It comes after his death was announced last month. A devastating statement read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.

“Paul was found yesterday, 6th April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon. While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances.”

The statement ended with a plea for privacy for his family and bandmate. “Paul’s family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time.”

S Club 7 star Jo O’Meara broke her silence shortly after. She wrote on Instagram: “I just wanted to reach out and thank everybody from the bottom of my heart for the love and kindness you have shown over the tragic passing of our sweetest soul Paul. This has been utterly devastating and I am totally shocked and heartbroken.

“We have lost someone so incredibly special to us all and there is a huge sense of sadness that will never go. Paul will forever be a huge part of our lives and I will forever treasure the memories we made.”

Meanwhile, Hannah Spearritt said: “It’s still so raw and I have these moments where I don’t quite believe that it’s real. I still can’t believe I will never see him again.”

