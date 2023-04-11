Following the death of Paul Cattermole, S Club 7 star Jo O’Meara has broken her silence.

News of the singer’s untimely death at the age of 46 was announced over the weekend. A source then told the Sun of the “real sense of horror and disbelief” among his S Club 7 bandmates following the news.

Now Jo – widely viewed as the band’s lead singer – has issued her own statement on Paul’s “utterly devastating” death.

Paul’s bandmates ‘broke down’ at the news of his passing (Credit: Splash News)

Jo O’Meara breaks silence on death of Paul Cattermole

Jo sang in S Club 7 alongside Paul between 1999 and 2003. In a post on social media, she has now publicly paid tribute to her bandmate, calling him “incredibly special”.

I will love you always Paul.

Jo shared a throwback photo of Paul to her Instagram and Twitter accounts, accompanied by a touching statement.

She said: “I just wanted to reach out and thank everybody from the bottom of my heart for the love and kindness you have shown over the tragic passing of our sweetest soul Paul. This has been utterly devastating and I am totally shocked and heartbroken.”

She continued: “We have lost someone so incredibly special to us all and there is a huge sense of sadness that will never go. Paul will forever be a huge part of our lives and I will forever treasure the memories we made.” Jo closed the heartbreaking tribute by addressing Paul himself, saying: “I will love you always Paul, God bless, forever Rest in Peace.”

Paul’s death came just weeks after S Club 7 announced a reunion tour to mark 25 years since their formation. The late singer was said to be especially looking forward to reuniting with his bandmates. Paul’s cause of death is not thought to be suspicious.

