Holly Willoughby’s fears for future on This Morning: ‘No one really knows who’ll be staying’

Holly Willoughby has fears for her This Morning future in the wake of the Phillip Schofield scandal, reports have claimed.

Phillip quit This Morning and ITV in May. He admitted to having an affair with a younger colleague and said he lied to everyone around him about it.

A source has now allegedly told this week’s Closer: “Holly has said she’s done nothing but tell the truth since this has all come out. She has been working harder than ever to anchor the show – but as much as they want the show to be one big happy family, it’s hard when some people are there one day and booted out the next.

“Holly wants to be that person who is leading everyone into a safe atmosphere where they feel heard, but the fact is no one really knows who will be staying or going. There’s been rumours of a big shake-up and it’s created a very stifled atmosphere,” the source went on to allege.

This Morning investigation ‘not an ideal situation’

The findings from the network’s ongoing investigation aren’t expected to be published until the winter, and she’s said to be feeling “disheartened”, according to the insider. They claimed: “This is obviously not an ideal situation for Holly. It’s going to make the summer stressful when she is normally used to switching off. It’s a waiting game because whatever comes out of the investigation, it’s going to affect the show’s future – and hers.”

Both Holly and her husband apparently agree that staying on This Morning would be a good move. However, they reportedly “hate the idea of spending summer nights feeling tense and staying up late talking about work”. Holly has even reportedly spoken about watching the show for homework, which is something it’s claimed she never previously did.

According to the report, she wants to devote herself to her family, and “come back swinging” after the summer.

If she’s working this hard at trying to salvage the show and it still doesn’t work, she’s not going to stay around to get her name dragged through the mud.

This comes days after Holly has seemingly taken an extended break from her This Morning hosting duties for the summer. It’s reported that she won’t return until September. While she takes a break each year, it’s thought she’s going to be off-screen for longer than usual this time around.

Holly’s reps turned down ED!’s request for comment.

