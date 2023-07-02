A major update on the Phillip Schofield inquiry over his “unwise but not illegal” affair with an employee has been ‘revealed’.

The 61-year-old presenter shocked the nation in May when he confessed to the fling with a younger member of staff. As a result, he walked away from ITV completely amid the media storm.

Following Phillip’s confession, ITV boss Carolyn McCall ordered the independent inquiry, led by Jane Mulcahy KC. And now sources close to ITV have shared a fresh update on the inquiry.

Phillip confessed to the affair in May (Credit; ITV)

Phillip Schofield affair: Update on inquiry ‘revealed’

Apparently, several celebs are set to be interviewed as part of the long investigation. These include Phillip’s This Morning co-presenters Alison Hammond, Dermot O’Leary and Holly Willoughby. However, it’s been reported that the findings from the report are unlikely to be published until the winter.

As well as speaking to current staff it will also invite former employees to come forward with information.

A source alleged to The Sun: “The inquiry will speak to all those involved. It will focus on what happened before and after he was first given work experience on the set of This Morning. And it will also seek to establish who knew what and when.

“As well as speaking to current staff it will also invite former employees to come forward with information.”

An ITV Spokesperson said: “Jane Mulcahy KC will review our records and talk to people involved. She will take as much time as is necessary to conduct this review and ITV will assist her in any way she requests to facilitate the review.”

Phillip Schofield affair branded ‘deeply inappropriate’

During a questioning from MPs last month, Dame Carolyn criticised Phillip’s affair, branding the “imbalance of power, the imbalance of dynamics” within the relationship “deeply inappropriate”.

She then said that ITV would have taken action. However, no evidence of the relationship was ever found during reviews.

She continued, saying: “We were repeatedly told nothing was happening.” She then said that both Phillip and his ex-lover both denied the affair “both formally and informally”.

Phillip’s former co-hosts will also be interviewed apparently (Credit: ITV)

ITV boss expresses concern for Phillip Schofield following affair scandal

Dame Carolyn then said: “There was only hearsay and rumour and speculation… Nobody on the board would have turned a blind eye to something as serious as this.”

She then revealed that Phillip has been receiving counselling after his ITV exit. She confessed that she is “very concerned” about his wellbeing too.

There were also said to be concerns from members of staff about the mental health of his younger lover. In an email said to be sent in early 2020, one colleague detailed worrying incidents when his behaviour became “increasingly volatile”.

Read more: Piers Morgan reveals Phillip Schofield is ‘struggling’ but insists ‘he’ll be back’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.