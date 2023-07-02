In the latest Phillip Schofield news, ITV was reportedly urged to act over his younger lover in “early 2020”, according to sources.

The 61-year-old presenter walked away from ITV after he confessed to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a runner.

ITV bosses told MPs last month they didn’t know about any concerns over the employee. But sources have now alleged that is not the case. However, ITV reps are sticking with their side of the story.

Phillip Schofield news: ITV was ‘warned over his young lover’

Sources at ITV have claimed bosses knew about an email from a senior manager at Loose Women. The alleged email outlined concerns about the runner’s wellbeing.

A source told the Mail Online how a “number of people” were “deeply saddened” to see the young employee’s “mental health deteriorate”. The insider added: “They would see him struggle at work but also outside of it too. They witnessed him in some worrying states.”

Phillip Schofield’s lover ‘had become increasingly volatile’

“His behaviour had become increasingly volatile, which now all makes sense. At the time various people had heard rumours about his relationship. And it was thought that the fact he needed help with his mental health ought to be escalated to those higher up so he could get some support,” they claimed.

Apparently, it was then that the senior manager reportedly “put it in writing”. This was so there would be a “paper trail of their concerns”.

Regarding the alleged correspondence about his wellbeing, an ITV spokesman told Entertainment Daily earlier today (July 2): “We do not have a record of the emails described.”

Email was ‘sent by ITV staff member’

When questioned about allegations of concerns by MPs, Mr Lygo replied: “I don’t think any that I can recall, honestly.”

MP John Nicolson then showed a copy of an email about Phillip’s conduct that was raised in 2021. The correspondence was apparently sent to an ITV staff member by someone on Mr Lygo’s team. It said that the staff member, on October 4, 2021, “referred to concerns about the conduct of Phillip Schofield and another colleague working on This Morning”.

The email went on: “I’m not able to share all the details. But I can find no evidence to suggest that Kevin Lygo failed to take action on the allegations that you have raised with him.”

