Piers Morgan reveals Phillip Schofield is ‘struggling’ but insists ‘he’ll be back’

Phillip Schofield is “struggling” following his exit from ITV after admitting to having an affair with a younger This Morning colleague, Piers Morgan has said in latest news.

Last month, Phil admitted to the affair and stepped down from ITV. He has since stepped away from the spotlight and has remained in Cornwall with his family.

However, Phil’s mum Pat, 87, was admitted to hospital recently and the star was at her bedside. According to reports, Pat is now recovering at home and it’s believed Phil has remained at the family home.

Phillip Schofield latest

Former Good Morning Britain star Piers has opened up about how Phil is doing following the last few weeks. Speaking to The Sun, Piers said: “I’ve been in touch with Phillip and I think he’s struggling. It’s tough to leave any big job, let alone when its a big scandal. But he’ll be back. I think he can bounce back.

“I think the more its gone on, the more people are thinking, what exactly did he do that was so heinous. Unless a crime was committed or unless the other party involved decides to contradict something that Phillip is saying, you take it for what it is I’m not entirely sure why the world went completely nuts.”

Piers then went on to discuss whether Phil could make a comeback in the shape of a book.

He said he “felt for” Phil on a “human level” after he made his affair confession. Piers said Phil “couldn’t have been more honest about the mistakes he made”.

The star also insisted he believes in “second chances” and described Phil as “very raw and emotional” in his BBC interview about the affair and exit from ITV.

Piers added: “Maybe he will write a book. Or join me on Talk TV? Who knows!”

ED! has contacted reps for Phil for comment.

Phillip Schofield’s mum

This week it was reported that Phil had been at his mother’s bedside as she was admitted to hospital. On Wednesday, a source claimed Pat was back home and recuperating.

The insider told the Daily Mail: “It’s a relief for everyone that Pat is home, it has been a terribly torrid time for her. She has been under so much stress lately. It is a lot for anyone, let alone someone of her age. Phillip is playing the dutiful son and is planning to spend time in Cornwall caring for her.”

A rep for Phillip told ED!: “Phillip has asked that his and his mother’s privacy be respected at this difficult time.”

