Phillip Schofield insists he still has a ‘wonderful marriage’ as he defiantly flashes wedding band

Phillip Schofield has claimed that he still has a wonderful marriage with wife Stephanie Lowe, although conceding it’s ‘not brilliant’ right now.

The disgraced TV presenter is dominating headlines again today after giving two interviews, one to The Sun, the second to BBC journalist Amol Rajan.

Phillip Schofield laid his soul bare in an interview with Amol Rajan (Credit: BBC)

Schofield marriage still together

He told Amol in the filmed interview: “I had a wonderful marriage, have a wonderful marriage [waves his wedding ring], although it’s not brilliant right now, with an incredibly supportive wife and two wonderful children.”

As Schofield did so, he waved his left hand to indicate that his wedding band was still very much in place.

Amol then pointed out that the couple are currently ‘separated,’ with Schofield rather confusingly responding: “We are separated but we are very much together.”

When pressed on breaking the news of his affair to Stephanie, the former This Morning host said: “Oh my god, can you imagine how difficult that conversation was?’ before pausing and stating: ‘Let’s just say it was an incredibly difficult conversation.

‘The most difficult conversation I’ve ever had to have with her, and she is extremely disappointed because I lied to her as well. But she wished me well today, and so we’ll see.”

Phillip Schofield and Stephanie Lowe are ‘separated but together’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Phillip Schofield issues another apology

During this BBC interview, Schofield took another opportunity to apologise to ‘everyone’. Although he didn’t single out his wife of 30 years for a public apology, he did express he was desperately sorry to the young ex-This Morning runner also at the centre of the scandal.

He said: “I would say to everyone, I would say to my family, my friends, my work colleagues, the public, to ITV, to my management, to everyone that I lied to I am desperately, desperately sorry.

‘But principally I would like to apologise to him because it may have been consensual but I shouldn’t have allowed it to happen and that was a grave, grave error on my part.

“Because of that an absolutely innocent person is being persecuted.”

