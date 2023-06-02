Agony of Phillip Schofield’s deceived wife Steph as she learned of lies

Phillip Schofield has detailed the excruciating moment he told loyal wife Stephanie Lowe he’d had an affair and had been lying to her again.

In an interview with The Sun, he spoke of leaving a message on her phone indicating they must speak.

“She got off a plane and I phoned her up and texted saying, ‘I need to talk to you,'” Schofield explained.

“Steph called back and I told her. She was very, very angry.”

Phillip Schofield had to come clean to his wife of 30 years Stephanie Lowe (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He continued: “She is very, very angry but we spoke today. And my daughters were unbelievable.

“They are, without question, our greatest asset. I always say our, but from a father’s point of view, my greatest asset are my girls.”

Schofield wife devastated by deceit

It’s unclear exactly when Schofield broke the news of his “unwise” relationship with a This Morning runner to Steph – but he has admitted he’d previously told her rumours were “utter b*****s”.

Meanwhile a source has told the Daily Mail that Schofield’s wife of 30 years is heartbroken by the deceit.

“Steph is absolutely devastated, she had no idea of any of this. She is a trusting woman who has supported Phil for many, many years so this has been a real shock to her,” they claimed.

“Phil always positioned the man as a friend so that has prompted a fair bit of anger, to put it mildly. It is literally the most heartbreaking thing that could have happened to Steph, it isn’t just the relationship but the deceit.”

Read more: Phillip Schofield sends apology to Holly Willoughby who is ignoring him

The couple, who met while he was working in children’s television and she was a BBC production assistant, married in March 1993.

Steph stood by her husband of three decades as a friend after he came out to the world in February 2020 in an Instagram post which read: “You never know what’s going on in someone’s seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing – and so you won’t know what has been consuming me for the last few years.

“With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay.”

The former couple had remained close, attending Leigh Francis’ 50th birthday party together in May.

Do you think Phillip Schofield and wife Stephanie Lowe can remain friends? Go to Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.