Reason Phillip Schofield’s mum was admitted to hospital ‘revealed’: ‘It is a lot for anyone’

Phillip Schofield was in the news again today (June 28) after reportedly holding a vigil at his mother Pat’s bedside after she was admitted to hospital.

Pat, who recently turned 87, was taken to hospital over the weekend. She received treatment for an unknown condition.

Now, amid claims that she has returned to her Cornwall home following a hospital stay, the reason she was hospitalised had allegedly been revealed.

Phillip Schofield news: Reason for mum Pat’s hospitalisation ‘revealed’

Pat, 87, has had a lot to deal with in recent months. As well as Phillip‘s affair and departure from This Morning, his brother was also jailed for child sex offences.

And it’s the latter that is thought to have contributed to Pat’s hospital stay.

She has been under so much stress lately. It is a lot for anyone, let alone someone of her age.

An insider alleged to the Daily Mail that Phil is planning to stay at the family home in Newquay for the foreseeable future as Pat recuperates. They also claimed that she was hospitalised over the weekend following the strain of Timothy Schofield’s sex conviction. It’s said it all became too much for her.

The source claimed: “It’s a relief for everyone that Pat is home, it has been a terribly torrid time for her. She has been under so much stress lately. It is a lot for anyone, let alone someone of her age.”

‘Phillip playing dutiful son’

They added that Phillip is putting his mother before himself and his own problems. “Phillip is playing the dutiful son and is planning to spend time in Cornwall caring for her,” they then added.

The news came after Phillip admitted he had lied about an affair with a much younger member of the This Morning team. It happened while he was married to wife Stephanie Lowe and also took place before he came out on live TV.

Phillip’s rep told ED!: “Phillip has asked that his and his mother’s privacy be respected at this difficult time.”

