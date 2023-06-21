Phillip Schofield breaks cover for first time since bombshell interviews as he celebrates his mum’s 87th birthday

Former This Morning star Phillip Schofield has broken his cover for the first time since his bombshell interviews as he celebrated his mum’s 87th birthday.

Phillip quit This Morning in May, then later admitted to lying to ITV about an “unwise but not illegal affair” with a younger colleague. Phillip’s management company cut ties with him, as did ITV. Phil then appeared in bombshell interviews with The Sun and The BBC.

In the interviews, he explained he knows “how Caroline Flack felt” and that his two daughters “have not let him out of their sights” over fears he may take his own life.

Former This Morning star Phillip Schofield was last seen publicly in his bombshell interviews about his affair (Credit: BBC)

Phillip Schofield seen ‘looking tanned and healthier’

In pictures revealed by the Daily Mail, Phillip was seen with his mother Pat in Cornwall to celebrate her 87th birthday. Phillip was seen wearing a blue T-shirt and white linen shorts while clutching his vape, car keys and mobile phone.

Schofield reportedly still appeared “forlorn” but “looked healthier” with a slight tan and haircut. He reportedly still looked “unhappy” but not quite as down as during his bombshell interviews as he celebrated his mum’s birthday.

Last month, Phillip admitted he was afraid to leave his home due to fears of people spitting on him. Phillip’s affair led to a massive domino effect on ITV and This Morning. An external investigation was launched into ITV’s investigation of the affair, and bosses were grilled by MPs. Holly Willoughby was forced to release a statement where she declared she did not know about the affair and that she felt “shaken, troubled, let down and worried” after the scandal.

Holly and Dermot were left ‘uncomfortable’ by Gino D’Acampo yesterday (Credit: ITV)

This Morning has struggled to shake off the controversy

During the worst of the fall-out from the scandal, it was suggested This Morning could be axed or re-branded. For now, Holly Willoughby and the ITV daytime programme seem to be here to stay. But viewers have still picked up on little moments of the scandal, especially after Gino D’Acampo’s cooking segment yesterday.

At one point, Gino explained he was “away in Italy” for a month. He then asked Dermot O’Leary and Holly Willoughby if they had any news. Dermot sat silent with a pen in his mouth, as Holly laughed and confirmed: “No news.”

It led to many hilarious reactions from viewers. One person wrote: “I KNEW Gino was going to bring up the Schofield saga. [Bleep]ing love it.” A second person added several laughing emojis and said: “Gino is a legend when he just asked ‘Is there any news since I’ve been gone.'”

