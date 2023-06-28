Phillip Schofield at hospital bedside of seriously ill mum Pat

Phillip Schofield has rushed to the bedside of his beloved mum, who is reportedly seriously ill.

Pat, 87, has been in hospital in Cornwall for the past few days, receiving treatment for an unknown condition.

Phillip Schofield retreated to his home county after he left his This Morning and then ITV roles in a blaze of publicity.

He is by his mother’s side, weeks after she supported him through his affair scandal.

Phillip Schofield has been keeping a low profile after heading to Cornwall to be with his mum (Credit: Splash)

An ‘insider’ commented to The Sun: “Given the stress Phillip has been through in recent weeks, this couldn’t have come at a worse time for the family.

“He adores his mother and the whole family is trying to remain hopeful and keep faith that Pat will make a full recovery.”

Phillip has been keeping a low profile for the past few weeks but photographs emerged of him heading to his mum’s birthday celebrations earlier this month.

Mother’s comfort

At the start of June, the disgraced TV presenter was snapped with Pat in Torquay, sitting on a bench and apparently comforting her.

The pensioner has suffered a torrid time over the past few months – by anyone’s standards – after her youngest son, Timothy, 54, was jailed for child sex offences in May.

Just weeks later her first-born son, Phillip, suffered a spectacular fall from grace as it emerged he had engaged in an ‘unwise but not illegal’ relationship with a much younger colleague on This Morning.

He left his job on the show after 21 years on Friday, May 20, and a little over a week later ITV announced it would no longer be working with him on any of his existing shows.

Phillip Schofield gave two interviews about his affair (Credit: BBC)

Phillip Schofield breaks his silence

The TV veteran gave two interviews, one to The Sun, the other to the BBC, explaining the short-lived relationship with the former colleague.

He backed up Holly Willoughby and ITV’s claims that he had lied about the relationship. He also apologised to the young man concerned.

