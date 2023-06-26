Dancing On Ice bosses urged to replace Phillip Schofield with a female host

Bosses at Dancing On Ice are being urged to replace former host Phillip Schofield with a woman.

In fact, one PR expert believes it’s high time for ITV to “switch things up”. Speaking exclusively to ED!, Jordan James says: “The This Morning couch isn’t the only empty space that needs to be filled with Phillip Schofield‘s not-so-graceful bowing out from television.

“Dancing On Ice is now scrambling to find someone to fill the once-beloved star’s shoes. And channel the same on-screen chemistry that made the duo so engaging.”

Phil and Holly in happier times, behind the scenes on DOI in 2019 (Credit: YouTube / Dancing On Ice)

Dancing On Ice: Who will replace Phillip Schofield?

He tells us: “While a male-female duo has been the classic pairing I think ITV should switch things up.”

The founder of UnlockdPR believes DOI should “take a leaf out of the BBC’s book and have a female duo at the helm”.

He said it could emulate “the success of Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman who have made Strictly Come Dancing their own”.

One PR expert points to the success of Strictly’s Claudia and Tess (Credit: YouTube / Strictly Come Dancing)

Who could replace Phillip on DOI?

But who will replace Phillip on the hit show? Strictly Come Dancing’s James Jordan reckons Bradley Walsh would be ideal.

Dancer James told the Daily Mail recently: “I’m a massive Bradley Walsh fan and he would bring that humour to the show.”

Jane McDonald is also a firm fan favourite who is being tipped as a front-runner. Jane stood in for Phil at this year’s British Soap Awards and insiders think she could be a shoe-in.

