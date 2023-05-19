The ‘numb’ victim of Timothy Schofield has broken their silence as the brother of Phillip Schofield is jailed for 12 years.

Schofield, 54 was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court today (Friday May 19) after being found guilty of 11 sexual offences involving a child.

The offences occurred between October 2016 and October 2019. Schofield, younger sibling of This Morning star Phillip Schofield, denied the charges.

Timothy Schofield admitted during a week-long trial at Exeter Crown Court to watching pornography and masturbating with the schoolboy.

He was convicted of three counts of causing a child to watch sexual activity, three of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, three of causing a child to engage in sexual activity and two of sexual activity with a child.

‘Trapped in a loop of fear and anxiety’

In an impact statement, the victim said he hadn’t felt safe until Schofield was arrested.

Prosecutor Robin Shellard read out a letter on behalf of the victim in court: “Before Tim was arrested, I felt I had no freedom. I often felt panic, stress and fear. I felt like I was trapped in a loop of fear and anxiety of the abuse happening again.”

Furthermore, the statement continued: “It was only after Tim was arrested that I felt safe. It was only after Tim was arrested that I felt free. Free to be me, free to be happy, free to be relaxed.”

I don’t have the ability to emotionally react to what is happening.

Additionally, in the statement via PA, the victim added: “I feel more blunt, I feel more bitter, I feel numb to life. I know I should feel really happy or really sad but I don’t have the ability to emotionally react to what is happening.”

Timothy Schofield – brother of Phillip – jailed

During sentencing, Schofield was told by Mrs Justice Cutts he had “exploited [the victim’s] innocence at this stage of his life for your own sexual gratification”.

Additionally, she said: “It was wrong on every level for you to behave as you did. He felt forced to do what you wanted, trapped and unable to escape. He felt he couldn’t tell anyone and did not do so for many years. You took away his ability to be the teenager he should have been – carefree, relaxed, happy. It is clear to me that you became utterly obsessed with him.”

Following the trial, Phillip Schofield told Instagram users he welcomed the verdict.

He said: “My overwhelming concern is and has always been for the wellbeing of the victim and his family. I hope that their privacy will now be respected.”

Furthermore, Phillip continued: “If any crime had ever been confessed to me by my sibling, I would have acted immediately to protect the victim and their family. These are despicable crimes, and I welcome the guilty verdicts. As far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother.”

