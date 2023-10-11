Right, this is exactly why Big Brother fans are furious with ‘bully’ Olivia and want her OUT: ‘How dare she?’

Olivia Young better be lucky she has immunity from eviction this week, as there are some Big Brother fans who are seriously gunning for her.

The Scottish dancer, 23, has made quite an impact within the house – often for the wrong reasons. The show only started on Sunday night (October 08, 2023), and she’s already proved quite the Marmite character.

On the launch night, 16 new contestants entered the iconic house, but all eyes were on Olivia from the start. She was the 15th contestant to enter and very quickly became the first to face the public vote.

And fans would REALLY like the chance to get her OUT. Here’s why!

Who is Olivia on Big Brother?

Or in the words of Big Brother legend Nikki Grahame: ‘Who IS she?’

Glasgow-born Olivia is a dancer, who says she grew up watching Big Brother. Which is strange, because she’s acting like she’s never seen it before in her life.

Olivia has always said if the show ever returned, she’d want to do it. She explains: “I just think I fit the brief because I’ve got personality to sell and this is the best place for it.”

The dancer described herself as a “social being”, and “the type of person who is up for anything” and “the life and soul of the party”.

Talking to ITV ahead of entering the house, she said: “I’m that friend who people invite to things because at least I’ll be fun. They know that they’re guaranteed a good night if I’m there.”

Hmmmm, but not all BB fans agree…

Why do Big Brother fans hate Olivia Young?

First of all, there was her behaviour on launch night. During her first night in the Big Brother house, it was revealed Olivia would be the first housemate to face eviction after Jenkin named her as the housemate who he thought he’d find the hardest to live with.

I mean, he got it SPOT ON. She didn’t take it well, and spent the rest of the night in tears and shooting daggers at poor Jenkin, immediately making a hero and villain. He had to choose someone, Olivia! Her behaviour afterwards proved him right.

However, Olivia was then given an opportunity to get immunity. Big Brother gave her a mission to prove to her housemates that she wasn’t the least entertaining. She managed to succeed, and now has immunity from the public vote on Friday.

Which has frustrated ITV viewers, who are champing at the bit to get her out. Since her spoilt behaviour on launch night, Olivia has launched a scathing attack on Farida.

Okay, so eating from someone else’s plate isn’t okay (unless you’re besties or family). But letting her do it, and then slagging her off behind her back? Not okay!

But it was Olivia’s behaviour on Tuesday night (October 10, 2023) that left Big Brother viewers baying for Olivia’s blood…

Big Brother call Olivia a ‘bully’ for turning on favourite Yinrun

Basically, Olivia keeps on causing agg. When she’s not singing Scottish songs, she’s mouthing off about something or other. And her latest victim was fan favourite Yinrun. Some have already declared Yinrun their ‘Queen’ and want the ‘iconic’ character to be crowned the winner. Although, to be fair, it is very early days!

Olivia left BB fans fuming when she branded Yinrun “annoying” during Tuesday night’s episode. The outspoken blonde hit out at Yinrun for apologising multiple times to housemates for getting in their way as they all made their dinner.

Raising her voice, Olivia told her housemate: “It’s just annoying she’s being nice. It’s not a go at you. You say sorry for everything, you don’t need to! Don’t apologise for anything or being you, why are you apologising? You don’t need to.”

Some fans have even noticed that Olivia seems to be taking pops at Farida, who is Muslim, and Chinese Yinrun. They predict a race riot, but time will tell what happens in the house.

One fan typed: “Olivia needs to realise that there are culturally different people to her and behave accordingly. Yinrun was only being polite and yet Olivia couldn’t hold back from running her mouth off at her #BBUK.”

Of course, the late Jade Goody famously became embroiled in a race row with her fellow contestant Shilpa Shetty in Celebrity Big Brother in 2008. Jade, Jackiey Budden, Danielle Lloyd, and Jo O’Meara were accused of racism after comments made about the Indian Bollywood actress.

Fans slam Olivia

Viewers took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to throw serious shade at Olivia for her actions. One fan wrote: “How dare evil Olivia snap and call our Queen Yinrun annoying.”

Another said: “Shouting at someone for being POLITE says a lot about you as a person. I get her point but she didn’t have to be passive aggressive about it… Olivia is radiating bully energy.”

A third added: “I’ve known people like Olivia – bullies. Straight up bullies. They ridicule, laugh at the expense of others and simply brush it off as if it’s nothing, yet can’t take the heat when things are said to them. The fact she’s immune from eviction this week… Nope.”

“How are we suppose to vote Olivia out if she’s saved from eviction?” asked another, while one more typed: “Olivia is SOOOO immature and full of herself lmao.”

However, she does have some fans. Or rather viewers who’d like her to stay in and bring the drama. One such viewer wrote: “Olivia is conflicting me. She’s got a honkin’ attitude but I also want to see drama in the house.”

Another said: “The way Olivia reacted to being named the most difficult housemate to live with by becoming the most difficult type of person to live with is quite iconic really.”

Do you agree?

