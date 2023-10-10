Game shows, OnlyFans and the burger girl who went viral: Here’s where you’ve seen the Big Brother housemates before

Big Brother returned to our screens on Sunday (October 8) and there’s certainly been a lot of info about the housemates to process in a short amount of time.

While most of them are seemingly in it for their 15 minutes of fame, some of the Big Brother stars will look pretty familiar.

Here’s where you’re seen all the housemates before!

16 hopefuls will battle it out to be crowned the Big Brother winner (Credit: ITV)

Big Brother contestants: Kerry’s brush with fame

As 16 new housemates entered the Big Brother House, fans quickly recognised NHS manager Kerry, 40, from her stint on Deal or No Deal in 2007, where she won £35,000.

While Kerry has been a lover of Big Brother for years, she admitted it has always felt “unachievable” for her because of multiple sclerosis and being in a wheelchair.

I know we all know that Farida was on Blankety Blank recently but I didn’t realise Kerry was on Deal or No Deal in 2007. She won £35,000. #BBUK pic.twitter.com/PMwlrjEbtg — Alfie (@AlfieS12) October 9, 2023

One fan called it immediately: “I instantly recognised her and she was a memorable contestant on Deal or No Deal.”

Who is Zak?

Zak entered the house with a burst of colourful energy. The 28-year-old model, who moved to Manchester from Thailand when he was 10 years old, told ITV he wanted to win the show.

So it’s no surprise when viewers spotted him as an ASOS and BoohooMAN model, as one fan wrote: “I thought that as soon as I saw him.”

Another added: “Knew I recognised him. Think he might have done JD as well.”

While one fan admitted models were a frequent take on the show: “Why not? We’ve always had models in #BBUK! Alex Sibley springs to mind.”

Who is Olivia?

Olivia swapped her 9-5 takeaway job to make her TV debut. The 23-year-old, who worked at a takeaway diner called Lunch, decided to try her hand in the showbiz world. She has also been on Rate My Takeaway – and that’s where viewers instantly recognised her from.

In the viral clip, Olivia serves host Danny mouthwatering garlic cajun fries, a burger and honey and siracha chicken.

“Is that the girl from Big Brother?” said one fan, as another added: “She’s on Big Brother.” A third questioned: “Isn’t that Olivia.”

Olivia was recognised by viewers on Rate My Takeaway (Credit: YouTube)

Who is Dylan?

Dylan made his first appearance on TV on the chat show The Last Leg about amputees, alongside hosts Adam Hill, Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker.

He suffered a 2015 motorcycle accident that later led to the amputation.

Dylan appeared on The Last Leg (Credit: ITV)

Who is Noky?

Noky has also had a fair share of fame. The 26-year-old banker from Derby, who was crowned Miss Universe Great Britain 2022, said she wants to disprove stereotypes around “pageant girls”.

One viewer reacted to Noky participating in the show and said: “Why?!?! You said, normal people. ITV she isn’t normal. She’s better off on entertainment or else.”

Beauty and brains in abounds, Noky isn’t afraid to speak her mind. #BBUK pic.twitter.com/Jn2140teeU — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 8, 2023

Another added: “Yeah I’m over it now. There are two others with a bit of fame also but Instagram influencing is technically a career these days so.”

Who is Farida?

Farida, 50, was last seen on an episode of BBC’s Blankety Blank, which Bradley hosts. Her TV career has been quite fruitful as she was seen on Channel 4’s Come Dine With Me as well.

Meanwhile, cheeky Chappy Paul has had a career as an OnlyFans model. Not that we’re suggesting you’ve been drooling over his leaked nudes…!

Big Brother continues tonight at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Read more: From no white clothes to zero whispering – all the strict Big Brother rules ‘housemates have to follow’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story