From no white clothes to zero whispering – all the strict Big Brother rules ‘housemates have to follow’

Did you know there are some Big Brother rules that the 2023 housemates will have to follow?

The iconic reality show is back on our screens for a brand new series airing on ITV2. Last night’s launch show saw 16 contestants head through the iconic Big Brother doors. AJ Odudu and Will Best hosted.

But now the contestants are inside the house, what are the rules they’ll have to follow? From not being allowed to speak in another language to a ban on all white clothing, here’s the rules they apparently have to abide by.

AJ and Will are hosting Big Brother (Credit: ITV)

Big Brother 2023 rules ‘revealed’

According to a Big Brother fandom page online, the rules are same for contestants all over the world who appear on Big Brother.

So what’s some of the house rules? The site claims that housemates should have no contact with the outside world. Most fans of the show will be aware of this!

The housemates should also not discuss anything about the outside world.

Meanwhile, all housemates must wear microphone lapels at all times. However, not when swimming or sleeping.

Another rule is that apparently conversations in the Diary Room should always stay confidential. This means that housemates shouldn’t share those conversations with other co-stars unless told to do so.

The reality show returned last night for a brand new series (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, another surprising rule is that whispering inside the house is reportedly prohibited. It’s basically defined as talking too softly for a microphone to detect.

Another given and pretty obvious rule is that housemates should never intimidate, threaten or act violently towards any other housemate.

Another rule is that speaking in another language aside from the official language used by the show is prohibited.

When it comes to tasks in the house, they are apparently compulsory. However, the housemates might be permitted to withdraw where health or other reasons are accepted by Big Brother.

Housemates must always wear their microphones (Credit: ITV)

What are some other rules?

Another rule which is probably obvious is that housemates should never deliberately break anything inside the house.

Housemates are also not allowed to cover or tamper with microphones or cameras, according to the site. They also can’t write secret messages or talk under hidden places.

When it comes to evictions, there’s also some rules apparently. The housemates must leave the house immediately after goodbyes.

And of course there’s reportedly some items which are forbidden inside the house. Some of these include drugs, personal medication (except in consultation with Big Brother), weapons, watches, money and mobile phones.

Magazines, TVs, books, paper and writing pads and musical intruments also aren’t allowed apparently!

Another rule, which may come as a surprise to some viewers, is that housemates aren’t allowed to wear all white inside the house.

Read more: Big Brother’s hot head Olivia embroiled in ridiculous new feud with second housemate?

They also can’t bring in clothes with prominent commercial logos or messages to the outside world.

Did you guess any of these?!

ED! has contacted a rep for Big Brother for comment.

Big Brother continues tonight from 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.