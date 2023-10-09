Big Brother’s hot head Olivia embroiled in ridiculous new feud with second housemate?

Is Big Brother UK star Olivia set to be embroiled in a ridiculous new feud with a second housemate tonight (Monday, October 9)?

The hit reality show finally returned to screens last night (Sunday, October 8) – and was full of drama from the off!

Olivia is up for eviction (Credit: ITV)

Big Brother UK star Olivia up for eviction

Last night saw Jenkin make an enemy of Olivia after putting her up for eviction.

“Just because I don’t think we’ve gelled, and that’s the reason it would be hard because I haven’t really spoken to you,” Jenkin said, justifying his choice.

The 23-year-old from Glasgow wasn’t happy with her Welsh housemate and took to the diary room to have a good moan about it.

“I just want to be away from people for a minute,” she sobbed. “I’m not a crier, I’m getting angry at myself for even letting it get to me. And I’m an angry crier, so I’m getting annoyed at myself for [bleeping] crying.”

“How do you enjoy the first night when you already know that realistically you could be gone in a few days?” she then said. She then took aim at Jenkin’s dress sense, before accusing the Welsh star of being “intimidated” of her.

More drama for Olivia (Credit: ITV)

Big Brother UK star Olivia set for ANOTHER feud?

Ahead of tonight’s episode on ITV2, it has been teased that Olivia could be set to clash with ANOTHER housemate. She’s only been in there five minutes!

While eating her lunch in the kitchen, Farida approaches Olivia.

“Can I have a little taste of salmon? I’m much more of a fish person than a chicken person,” she says.

She then takes some of Olivia’s food. It’s safe to say that Olivia isn’t happy – as she reveals later on.

Will Olivia clash with Fardia? (Credit: ITV)

Olivia to clash with Frida?

Heading out to the garden, Olivia asks her fellow housemates: “Opinions on sharing food?”

She then continues. “I was eating my salmon and my corn and Farida was like ‘Can I have some of your corn? And I was like ‘ yeah, go for it.’ Then she started eating my salmon, my actual lunch. She had a spoon and was eating off my plate,” she then says.

“I was a bit like, “I don’t know how I feel about this,” she then adds.

Will Olivia butt heads with Frida over the issue? Or will she move on and let it go?

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

