Big Brother hopeful Hallie shares huge secret with housemates: ‘I wasn’t being 100% authentic’

Big Brother hopeful Hallie will be seen revealing that she is a trans woman in tonight’s episode (October 9).

Last night, 16 housemates were seen entering the Big Brother house as Will Best and Aj Odudu hosted the ITV reboot.

And, after housemates got to know each other, tonight will see Hallie go deeper and share her secret with her new pals.

Big Brother star Hallie has shared her secret with her housemates (Credit: ITV)

Big Brother star Hallie to share trans secret

In spoilers for tonight’s episode, the housemates will be seen gathering at the dining table discussing their living situation.

Hallie then says: “Hey guys, I just have something to say. Yesterday I feel like I wasn’t being 100% authentic in myself.”

She’ll be seen to add: “I thought I’d let everyone know I’m trans, if you didn’t know already. I just thought I’d make that loud and clear. I’m a trans woman if you didn’t know.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Brother UK (@bbuk)

Housemates react

Hallie’s fellow housemates react well to the news, with many giving her a hug. Chanelle says: “Good for you. That’s very brave of you.”

As the housemates show their support to Hallie, Dylan says: “This is a moment. I like it.”

Hallie admits she was nervous about telling them and adds: “I don’t know why I was nervous.”

Farida says: “You don’t need to be nervous.”

Trish then tells her: “We’ve got you.”

Viewers react

Some Big Brother viewers did take to Twitter last night to ask if Hallie was a trans woman.

However, posting on her Instagram reveal on the Big Brother page, fans hit back at the gossips. One commented: “She seems a nice girl. Everyone gossiping and speculating. It’s nobody else’s business.” “Protect her at ALL costs!!” said another picking their early winner.

Big Brother is on ITV2 and ITVX tonight at 9pm.

Read more: Every single thing the Big Brother launch show got wrong

So who’s your favourite housemate? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertaimentDailyFix.