Everything the Big Brother 2023 launch show got wrong

Big Brother 2023 returned to our screens last year for a brand new series – but the launch show didn’t get everything right.

AJ Odudu and Will Best hosted the launch as 16 housemates headed into the iconic house. We saw the likes of Jenkin, Kerry and Olivia enter the Big Brother house for an autumn of fun and drama.

But following the launch show, there are a few things they got wrong (sorry not sorry).

Big Brother returned to our screens last night – but there were some complaints… (Credit: ITV)

Big Brother 2023 launch

Firstly, the main complaint we and viewers have is that the launch show was pre-recorded. There was nothing better than watching the housemates head into the Big Brother house live. Knowing it wasn’t live last night just didn’t seem right.

It didn’t have that raw feel to it like back in the day!

Viewers agreed. One person complained on X: “Disappointed in the #bbuk launch so far. Too edited, lost that raw feel, too quick and wtf was that ‘voice of Big Brother’ at the start? Glad the evictions will be live and hopefully the highlights shows more like we were used to.”

Another wrote: “Why no live launch??! Feel a bit gutted tbh.”

Someone else added: “Thought the launch would have been live I am disappointed.”

The housemates’ VTs were way too short (Credit: ITV)

VTs were WAY too short!

Another thing the Big Brother launch got wrong were the VTs. Introducing the housemates is always a highlight. You get the first first taster of what they’re going to bring to the house – whether it’s drama or turning it into a snoozefest.

But last night’s VTs just seemed rushed. The housemates didn’t reveal much in the short clips apart from their jobs and a little summary of themselves.

We wanted more, people! It also seemed rushed when hosts AJ and Will were speaking to them before they headed through the iconic Big Brother door. Hopefully it won’t take long to learn more about the housemates!

The introductions were too rushed (Credit: ITV)

Are AJ and Will a good match?

Now, we know it’s only been one show but AJ and Will didn’t seem to work amazingly. Is having two hosts too much?

Maybe if it was live we would have got a better idea!

While AJ and Will didn’t seem to gel (and we were left begging for Davina McCall to return), we’re still rooting for them!

One viewer admitted on X: “Ohh it’s all a bit stiff and awkward isn’t it #BBUK. Does AJ have to shout?”

BUT, another gushed: “AJ & Will were a perfect match and their humour bounced off each other so naturally.”

AJ and Will are the new hosts (Credit: ITV)

Big Brother’s voice

Who is the diary room voice of Big Brother 2023 and what happened to that iconic voice?! After watching last night’s launch, Big Brother seemed to have a very different voice. Something that definitely didn’t go unnoticed by viewers!

One person asked on X: “As far as the bloke who’s the voice of Big Brother, I’m not too keen he sounds more like a daytime game show narrator.”

Another asked: “Ermmm why does the voice of Big Brother sound like the guy who talks to the teletubbies?”

But, just to set the record straight, narrator Marcus Bentley has addressed all of viewers’ questions. He wrote on X: “Listen guys I’ve had a lot of this tonight – but just to reiterate, for some who think I wasn’t on the show this evening- I am not the voice of the diary room Big Brother- never have been. I’m the narrator of the show and I was narrating the show when all the housemates had entered.”

We’re glad Marcus is back – it’s like meeting up with an old friend!

Listen guys I’ve had a lot of this tonight – but just to reiterate, for some who think I wasn’t on the show this evening- I am not the voice of the diary room Big Brother- never have been. I’m the narrator of the show and I was narrating the show when all the housemates had… — Marcus Bentley (@marcusBBbentley) October 8, 2023

Too woke?

It’s 2023 which means we’re probably not going to get a repeat of Big Brother from the early 2000s. Gutted.

But times have changed. However, there were some complaints from viewers last night about the show being ‘too woke’.

Read more: From Craig Phillips and Anna Nolan to Claire Strutton: Where are the series 1 Big Brother stars now?

One person said: “This #bbuk is far too woke for my blood. Where are the real people? Y’know, the people in your local, the people in your supermarket, police officer or fireman or binman.”

Another mocked: “How many boxes can we tick with who we put on this programme?”

However, someone else wrote: “Big Brother has always been diverse ever since it started in 2000.”

Big Brother continues tonight from 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

What did you think of the launch show? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to have your say.