From Craig Phillips and Anna Nolan to Claire Strutton: Where are the series 1 Big Brother stars now?

With Big Brother about to return to our screens after a five-year hiatus, we’re taking a look at the series 1 stars.

So who starred in series one and where are the class of 2000 now?

Andy pictured shortly after his Big Brother stint (Credit: Shutterstock)

Big Brother series 1: Andy Davidson

Andy found infamy on BB1 after kissing fellow housemate Melanie! He went on to work for MTV and is now a head of client strategy and brand consultancy in London.

He’s also a father of three.

Anna Nolan

Known as the “lesbian nun”, Irish Anna won a legion of fans during her time in the BB House. She came second overall and has since enjoyed a long-standing career as a presenter in television.

Anna, now an atheist, presented the Great Irish Bake Off and is now Head of Development for production company COCO Content. Plus Anna, 52, is one of the few housemates OG host Davina McCall befriended and the pair remain pals to this day, going shoe-shopping together in Dublin back in March.

Speaking in an interview with the Irish Times in June, Anna said of reality TV: “I think the effect of being on a reality TV show unfolds over the years. For the 10 of us who are in it, I would say three thought it was great. I felt it was great and enjoyable. But immediately afterwards, I definitely went through a kind of depression, because of that spotlight being put on me and then it being completely taken away.”

Caroline pictured after her Big Brother stint (Credit: Photo by Ray Tang/Shutterstock)

Caroline O’Shea

Poor Caroline irritated most of the housemates with her distinctive laugh and was kicked out after three weeks, with a whopping 900,000 people voting her out.

She appeared on Ultimate Big Brother in 2010. Not much else is known about her personal life.

Craig, appearing on GMB this week, won Big Brother 1 (Credit: ITV)

Craig Phillips

When Craig entered the house he was working as a building company boss and had high hopes of winning the £70k prize money for a childhood friend with Down’s syndrome.

And he did!

Craig’s now become a TV regular, launching a career as a DIY expert and doing makeover programmes.

Darren Ramsay

Darren was an aspiring model when he entered Big Brother, with viewers loving his connection to the house chickens.

He even called one Marjorie! Darren came in third place and had various TV jobs afterwards before moving into work for a research company. And while he loves his nine-to-five, Darren admitted he’d happily try Strictly Come Dancing.

He said: “I want to put on some rhinestones and revive my little 15 minutes of fame.”

Big Brother series 1: Melanie Hill

Melanie was known as the flirt of the house and didn’t find herself up for nominations until the very end of the show. She had a magazine column after leaving the house and dated Big Brother 3’s Alex Sibley.

She now lives in London with her family and is “addicted” to vintage clothes, according to her Instagram.

Nichola Holt

Artist Nichola liked to make clay imprints of her naked body on the walls of the BB house, naturally! After leaving the house she released a dance track called The Game which went to Number 72 in the charts.

It’s thought Nichola is now mum to a young daughter and lives in her hometown of Bolton.

Nick Bateman leaves the Back to Reality house in 2004 (Credit: Splash)

Nick Bateman

‘Nasty Nick’ broke the rules of the house, passing notes to encourage nominations, which left him kicked out.

Nick’s plotting ways served him well in the long-run and he’s been a TV personality and panto villain ever since. He even released a book called Nasty Nick: How To Be A Right B*****d.

He now lives in Australia.

Sada Walkington

The first ever evictee of the Big Brother house, Sara found herself going up against Caroline O’Shea and losing.

But the trained actress didn’t let it get her down. According to reports, she now works as a yoga instructor in Argentina, has changed her name to Guru Amrit Dev and is mum to twins.

Tom McDermott was in the first ever BB house (Credit: Photo by Nick Razzell/Shutterstock)

Tom McDermott

Handsome Irishman Tom was in a relationship with fellow housemate Claire Strutton and the pair had a baby together but split up shortly afterwards.

He now reportedly lives in Cornwall and runs his own property company.

Claire appeared in the first ever series (Credit: Shutterstock)

Claire Strutton

Big Brother series 1 Claire entered the House on day 37 after ‘Nasty Nick’ was booted off the show. After splitting from Tom, she married and had now apparently founded a luxe beach resort in Marbella, as well as night spots in Chigwell and Gibraltar.

