AJ Odudu reveals Davina McCall and Emma Willis’ reaction to her Big Brother 2023 hosting job

The return of Big Brother is around the corner and former hosts Davina McCall and Emma Willis have reacted to AJ Odudu and Will Best taking over.

The reality show first premiered in 2000 on Channel 4 with Davina as the original host. After a successful 11 series, the show moved to Channel 5 in 2011 with former winner Brian Dowling taking over. For series 14 to 19, Emma took over.

Now, after a five-year break, Big Brother is returning to ITV on Sunday, October 8 for a brand new series. This time, with two hosts – AJ and Will.

AJ and Will are the new hosts of Big Brother (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Davina and Emma reaction to the new hosts

In promotion of the upcoming series, AJ and Will sat down together ahead of the premiere. When asked if any of their celebrity friends or fans of the show reached out to congratulate them, it appears a couple of previous hosts have gotten in touch.

“Everyone’s been so supportive and even Emma Willis and Davina McCall have congratulated us and offered some great advice,” AJ said.

“We’ve had loads of lovely messages!” Will added. “People have been so supportive and positive. The best thing though has been how many messages we’ve had from people in the industry just saying how excited they are that the show is coming back, it reminds you how universally loved it is. BB fans are everywhere!”

Original host Davina has congratulated the pair (Credit: Splashnews.com)

When questioned about what we can expect from the new series, the pair admitted they know just as much as the public. “We know just as much as everyone else! We don’t know who the housemates are or what the house looks like yet,” AJ said.

“We’ll be finding out about the new series along with the viewers!” Will added.

AJ and Will have worked together before

Even though this is the first time Big Brother has had two main hosts, it isn’t the first time AJ and Will have worked together.

“We used to host a show called Trending Live together. It feels amazing to be working together again,” Will said. The show was a programme that used to feature on 4Music.

“I’m so lucky to work with Will – he’s funny, he’s supportive and the fact that we get to share this experience together makes it so much more exciting than it already is,” AJ shared.

Big Brother: The Launch airs Sunday at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX.

