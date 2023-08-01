Everything we know about the return of Big Brother – when will it air and who’s hosting?

Twenty-three years after it debuted on Channel 4 – and five years since the most recent series on Channel 5 – Big Brother will be watching you again very soon… on ITV2.

Or rather, Big Brother will be watching a cast of housemates again, who will be watched by you (on ITV2).

Any way you slice it, the second reboot is coming. And here’s what’s known about the upcoming revival as of right now.

The late Nikki Grahame is one of Big Brother’s most memorable housemates. Who’s been your fave up to this point? (Credit: Channel 4)

What is the Big Brother start date? When will it be on ITV2 in 2023?

Big Brother returns this autumn – but a launch date is yet to be confirmed.

According to reports, it will run for six weeks, from Sundays to Fridays. Additionally, hour-long shows from 9pm have been mooted.

Furthermore, it is thought two hours of live feed action could air every night on ITVX.

And good news: Marcus Bentley, the Geordie-accented voice that narrates the action, will reportedly be back in 2023, too.

An insider claimed to The Sun in April: “It was a no brainer to have Marcus back for the new era – he is simply the voice associated with Big Brother UK.”

This is Big Brother. @AJOdudu and @iamwillbest please come to the diary room… ✨ Meet your brand new Big Brother hosts ✨ Coming soon to ITV2 and @ITVX #BBUK pic.twitter.com/gn52oRZatT — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) April 25, 2023

Who is hosting Big Brother 2023?

It won’t be Davina McCall hosting the 2023 series. Neither will Brian Dowling, or Emma Willis be informing housemates they’re live on TV and not to swear.

Instead, it has been confirmed that AJ Odudu and Will Best will front the ITV2 comeback run.

As well as being a former Strictly Come Dancing semi-finalist, AJ has also previously appeared on Big Brother’s Bit on the Side spin-off, as well as Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit on the Psych.

Will, meanwhile, has also been a Bit on the Side pundit in the past and is perhaps best know for co-hosting Suck My Pop.

ITV2 director Paul Mortimer said at the time the duo were confirmed to present: “AJ and Will really are our perfect pairing as we prepare to reintroduce Big Brother to the next generation.

“With a genuine chemistry, both of them will bring effortless wit, charm and heaps of character to their roles and we’re delighted to be working with them both again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Brother UK (@bbuk)

Who are the contestants taking part?

It is a bit on the early side for contestants to be know, as yet. Back in the day, housemates weren’t identified – and who they were was kept completely secret – until they made their way into the house.

Fingers crossed there’s nobody in the cast who might identify as any kind of ‘influencer’ or ‘social media personality’ though. That could kill the reboot series stone dead on arrival. And let’s face it, they wouldn’t be able to edit what’s being shown as an ongoing account of their own personal best bits – as with their social feeds – anyway.

Plus, there doesn’t seem to be any chance of applying to take part in the show at this point either. Applications appear to have closed at the end of June.

Big Brother Sees It All – Iconic Eye Revealed #BBUK > https://t.co/OJtmsdXbRu pic.twitter.com/xFJFoe5pWA — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) July 31, 2023

Will Celebrity Big Brother be back too?

At the moment, there hasn’t been any word, or even any whispers, about a celebrity version of Big Brother making a comeback. But if this upcoming run proves a hit, the return of the famous face spin off might very well be on the cards.

Anthony snogs Makosi in the pool during 2005’s Big Brother – what kind of show with BB be in 2023? (Credit: Channel 4)

Where will the Big Brother house be?

The original set at Elstree was knocked down in 2019. So a new Big Brother house is reportedly planned for Garden Studios near Harlesden in north-west London. According to reports, it will feature “versatile staging”. But will there be chickens in the garden again?

Read more: OPINION: I’m a lifelong Big Brother fan, but I’m not convinced it should come back

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.