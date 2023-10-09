OPINION: Not an influencer in sight, thank God Big Brother is full of ‘normal’ people!

It’s been a long wait but Big Brother UK finally returned to our screens last night – and it was iconic.

Hearing that legendary theme tune play was just music to my ears. And all I have to say is thank God there wasn’t an influencer in sight. Hallelujah!

Before the show’s launch last night (October 8), I was dreading the house being full of a bunch of influencers hoping to bag a brand deal at the end of it. I was praying that the show would return to its roots and get us ‘normal’ folk in there. And it certainly delivered!

The Big Brother 2023 line-up is perfection in my eyes.

Big Brother is back, finally! (Credit: ITV)

Big Brother UK 2023 housemates

Last night we were introduced to a variety of new housemates who headed into the iconic BB doors. We saw barman Jenkin, 25, from Bridgend head into the house along with makeup arist Farida, 50, from Wolverhampton.

We also saw the likes of 23-year-old dancer Olivia, self-proclaimed ‘hippy’ doctor Matty, 24, and 18-year-old youth worker Hallie enter the house.

I feel like the casting was spot on and really gave the 2023 series that true Big Brother feel.

Jenkin was one of the housemates who headed in last night (Credit: ITV)

Unlike the fakery of Love Island where all the contestants either look the same or are doppelgangers of previous stars, there were no influencers in sight or anyone who looked like they were hoping for a Boohoo deal after leaving the house.

It felt like each housemate was just like you and me and it makes me excited about the series ahead.

What made Big Brother such a hit back in the day was the fact that everyone who went in were from all walks of life. And it feels like this series has followed in that direction.

There’s nothing worse than seeing a show lose its original feel, right?

No influencers in sight – thank God! (Credit: ITV)

Now that Big Brother is back and airing every single night this autumn, I’m ready for the drama – bring on the clashes, petty arguments and savage games.

We got a taster last night when poor Jenkin had his suitcase blown up as well as losing his privilege of having hot water. I already know Big Brother is ready to ruffle some feathers and I am totally here for it!

Big Brother continues tonight from 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

