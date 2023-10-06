Eco-friendly garden; sizzling jacuzzi; biggest diary room chair: Inside the lavish Big Brother house ahead of this weekend’s launch

Big Brother will be returning to our screens this weekend – so what’s the house the contestants will be staying in like?

With an eco-friendly garden, a sizzling jacuzzi and an unseen smoking area, the house looks every inch the luxury getaway.

So, with just a few days to go until the Big Brother 2023 launch, let’s take a look into the house…

A glimpse of the Big Brother garden was shown on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Big Brother 2023 house

On Friday’s Good Morning Britain, Richard Arnold gave viewers a glimpse into the house’s garden. The garden features a seating area with orange sofas and blue cushions and walls.

The garden also features a jacuzzi which we’re sure the housemates will be enjoying over the next few weeks!

It continues with the orange and blue theme throughout. Another seating area is seen featuring the iconic Big Brother eye.

The house also has made sure it’s eco-friendly with an outdoor water tank collecting rainwater that will fill the jacuzzi.

We wonder what will happen in the hot tub this year… (Credit: ITV)

So, what’s the inside of the house like?

Speaking about inside the house, Richard teased: “There’s a bath on a plinth. Initially they were going to have a clear bath but it would have to come from China and the key message here in the house this year is sustainability.”

The diary room is a sight to behold as well, it’s the biggest chair I have ever seen.

Unfortunately, it seems a lot of the house inside is being kept under wraps. However, Richard did hint that there was several double beds and a “vast” living area.

He said: “The living area is absolutely vast. There are two huge sofas, it’s the biggest communal area that I’ve ever seen in a Big Brother house over the years.”

The Big Brother smoking area won’t have cameras (Credit: ITV)

Big Brother diary room

He also spilled details on the diary room. Over the years, we’ve seen many different diary rooms featuring a variety of themes. Richard didn’t give much away but said it features the “biggest chair” he’s ever seen.

He said: “The diary room is a sight to behold as well, it’s the biggest chair I have ever seen.”

Elsewhere, a smoking area will be very different this year. In previous years, we’ve seen many deep conversations take place at the smoking area. However, this year, it will be kept away from the cameras.

Instead, only a microphone will pick up discussions.

A little glimpse of inside the Big Brother house… (Credit: ITV)

When is Big Brother back?

The iconic show is making its return to TV on Sunday night (October 8) from 9pm on ITV1.

Read more: Big Brother star slams ‘nasty’ Kim Woodburn following ‘adulterer’ row

Aj Odudu and Will Best will host the show as a batch of housemates head into the social experiment. We cannot wait.

Big Brother airs Sunday from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Are you excited about the show’s return? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know.