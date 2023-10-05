Big Brother star slams ‘nasty’ Kim Woodburn following ‘adulterer’ row

A Celebrity Big Brother star has hit out at his former co-star on the show, Kim Woodburn, branding the now 81-year-old “nasty”.

The star’s comments came during an exclusive interview with ED! ahead of the show’s return on Saturday (October 8).

Kim Woodburn clashed with most of her housemates on CBB (Credit: Channel 5)

Former Celebrity Big Brother star hits out at Kim Woodburn

During an exclusive chat with ED!, former CBB star Jamie O’Hara hit out at his ex-housemate, Kim.

Jamie and Kim were on Celebrity Big Brother together back in 2017. Jamie ended the series in eighth place. Kim, meanwhile, finished in third place. Coleen Nolan won the series that year.

Jamie was speaking to Entertainment Daily on behalf of Grosvenor Sport today – and had plenty to say about his time on the show.

When asked who his nightmare housemates would be if he were to do the show again he said: “I already had nightmare housemates! I had Kim Woodburn and Jedward – I mean it doesn’t get any worse than that does it?”

“When she [Kim] came in though, she just came in all guns blazing. She’d have ammunition on everyone because she’d been watching the show for two weeks and came in late, so when she came in, she just had it in for people. She was the worst person you could have had in that house,” he then said.

Jamie finished in 8th place (Credit: Channel 5)

Jamie O’Hara slams fellow Celebrity Big Brother star Kim Woodburn

During the series, Jamie and Kim clashed, with the latter calling the ex-footballer an “adulterer”. We asked him if he’d ever forgiven Kim for what she said about him.

“I never understood it to be honest, I didn’t even know what it meant!” he confessed.

“She didn’t initially have a problem with me, but I remember she kept digging out the young girls in the house like Chloe Ferry. In the end, I kind of got the hump with that, and I went, “If you want to have a row, have a row with me”, and then she absolutely went in on me! I was like, “Wow, okay, I don’t really know what that means but I’m guessing it’s something pretty bad’,” he then said.

“I just remember laughing –I don’t hold grudges, I know it was part of a TV show, and I laugh that people still come up to me and talk about it.”

Jamie and Kim clashed (Credit: Channel 5)

Jamie picks a side in the Coleen / Kim row

Speaking about the Coleen and Kim row that took place on Loose Women soon after the show, Jamie revealed that he kept in touch with Coleen after the show.

“I really liked Coleen Nolan, I thought she was great. To be honest, after the show, I didn’t really speak to too many people, but I spoke to Coleen,” he said.

“Don’t get me wrong, Kim Woodburn was great TV and she made the show. She literally made me a meme!” he then continued. “She genuinely made the show, just because of how nasty she was really.”

We then asked if he would do the show again with the same castmates.

“I’d definitely do it again – it was a great show, and that series was pretty iconic. I don’t know about the housemates though – I’m not sure I could deal with Kim Woodburn again,” he said.

Big Brother returns on ITV2 and ITVX on Saturday, October 7th at 9pm.

