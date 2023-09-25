The Big Brother 2023 start date has been announced – and it’s days away!

The start date for Big Brother 2023 has been announced – and there’s really not long to wait!

The new series of the show, which is set to air on ITV2, is just weeks away from airing!

Big Brother is back! (Credit: ITV)

Start date for Big Brother 2023 announced!

Ever since it was announced to be coming back, there’s been speculation over when the new series of Big Brother will air.

Now, the start date for the new series has been announced by ITV – and it’s just weeks away!

The new series of Big Brother is set to launch on Saturday, October 8 at 9pm. The launch show will be unique in that it will be simulcast on both ITV1 and ITV2. It will also be streamed live on ITVX too.

After the “disruptive takeover” of ITV, the rest of Big Brother’s episodes will continue on a nightly basis on ITV2 (apart from Saturdays).

AJ and Will are hosting the new series (Credit: ITV)

Big Brother 2023 news

Speaking about the launch, ITV said: “Big Brother: The Launch will see a new cast of carefully selected housemates, from all walks of life, become the first people to take up residence in the brand-new Big Brother house as they arrive at the famous destination in front of a live studio audience.”

They then went on to explain that in true Big Brother fashion – the public will play a key role in proceedings, voting contestants out of the house.

ITV also announced that the show will be followed by a new spin-off every night too!

“Big Brother will be followed each night by Big Brother: Late & Live,” they revealed.

Big Brother is making a major return to screens! (Credit: ITV)

New Big Brother spin-off announced

ITV described Late & Live as “an exciting new commission hosted live by AJ Odudu and Will Best from the site of the Big Brother house in front of a studio audience – giving viewers an additional hour of exclusive Big Brother content.

“Big Brother: Late & Live will be the only place to watch the evictees’ first live interview alongside an array of unmissable exclusive features including access to the camera runs, celebrity guest commentary and debate plus weekly nomination results.”

They also announced that Big Brother: Live Stream would then be returning, airing every night on ITVX.

Big Brother hasn’t been on screens since it was cancelled by Channel 5 back in 2018.

Big Brother will air on Saturday, October 8 at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2, and ITVX.

