Big Brother’s Jenkin predicted to QUIT the show as cracks start to show: ‘He will walk’

Big Brother has only been back on UK television for a few days and already housemate Jenkin has divided viewers.

From having his suitcase blown up and being left with no hot water to accidentally putting fellow housemate Olivia up for eviction, it is safe to say Jenkin entered the house with a bang.

He was handling it all pretty calmly, but after Big Brother’s cruel ranking task and his Diary Room tears, some viewers believe that he will walk before the first week has ended.

Jenkin rubbed Olivia the wrong way from the opening night when he accidentally put her up for eviction (Credit: YouTube)

Who is Big Brother star Jenkin?

Jenkin is one of the 16 contestants in the Big Brother house. He is a 25-year-old barman from Bridgend in Wales. After his arrival on Sunday night’s show, things went downhill pretty fast for Jenkin.

On the first night, the housemates played musical statues, and customer support agent from China, Yinrun, was crowned the winner. Her prize allowed her to select a housemate to make her breakfast in bed. Surprise surprise she chose Jenkin.

You might not think that is too bad, and you are right… until the second game of hide and sneak left the loser with no hot water for 24 hours, and you guessed it Jenkin was the unlucky loser.

They say bad luck comes in threes, and it did for the Welsh housemate. NHS manager Kerry, from Essex, chose Jenkin as the housemate with “the most questionable dress sense” which resulted in his suitcase getting blown up.

This meant Big Brother had left Jenkin cold with none of his clothes and on breakfast duty.

16 hopefuls will battle it out to be crowned the Big Brother winner (Credit: ITV)

Jenkin’s bad luck continues

Making matters worse, at the “housewarming party” Jenkin selected Glasgow-based dancer Olivia as the contestant he thought would be hardest to live with, telling her: “I don’t think we’ve gelled.” Only for this remark to land her us up for public elimination at Friday’s results show.

Feeling guilty for his decision about Olivia, the down-on-his-luck housemate got on with his first few days there.

However, the next day did not give Jenkin any new sense of life. He was ranked as the least funny and trustworthy housemate in the ranking challenges – basically kicking him when he was down.

Big Brother set Olivia a secret mini-challenge during this task, which she completed by not being ranked last for the most entertaining. For successfully completing her task, Big Brother announced that she had received immunity from this week’s eviction.

Immediately after the announcement, she said: “[Bleep] you Jenkin.”

He then replied: “Don’t start.”

What the public think

As a result, viewers have mixed feelings about the new TV personality.

One user of X, formerly Twitter, said: “I’m thinking Jenkin might crack and walk.”

Another then added: “Jenkin definitely wants to leave as soon as possible by the looks of it.”

“Jenkin might as well walk now,” said another at his run of bad luck.

Another user also commented on a Big Brother TikTok video: “He’s going to walk.”

Social media users did jump to his defence

One viewer on X commented: “Can we all just please let Jenkin have an hour off from being housemate enemy number one?! #BBUK.”

“I feel sorry for Jenkin. He’s actually had a very tough start bless him #BBUK,” another then shared.

Others have called him their “winner” and said he will make it far in the competition.

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

