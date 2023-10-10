OPINION: A whole 2 days in, a very considered ranking of the Big Brother 2023 contestants

Big Brother UK is back – and we’ve had a couple of days now to get to know our new contestants.

It’s still very early doors, but this is our ranking of the housemates in this year’s series of the show. Well, so far, anyway…

Is Jenkin number one cos I feel sorry for him? Maybe (Credit: ITV)

1. Jenkin

Poor Jenkin has had a difficult start to life on Big Brother 2023. He lost the privilege of having hot water, had his suitcase blown up, and inadvertently put Olivia up for eviction. And he’s annoying everyone with his snoring.

Maybe putting him first is a bit of a pity vote, but I can’t help it. I feel most connected to Jenkin so far. Ask me again next week.

2. Hallie

Hallie’s bravery in coming out as trans was inspirational – and the fact that she came out on national television at the age of 18 is just incredible. It’s still early days, but I want Hallie to go all the way.

Yinrun had me in stitches (Credit: ITV)

3. Yinrun

Yinrun’s entrance is still making me laugh, two days later. The way she hid behind the wall when she saw her housemates playing musical statues. Her bizarre little pep talk to herself later on the same night. She’s been there all of two days and is already the most meme-worthy. More screentime for Yinrun!

4. Kerry

If Kerry’s entrance hasn’t made you fall in love with her already, I don’t know what will. Heading up to AJ and Will, screaming all the way just, well, screamed one thing – Kerry is going to be fun!

Her insistence on ordering sausages so she could have them for breakfast during last night’s show made me love her even more.

And as for her caring reaction to Hallie coming out… bless her.

5. Farida

Initially, I found Farida annoying, but now I find her funny. She seems to be a really kind soul too, which is always nice. How long that will last remains to be seen though.

After Salmon Gate, I am definitely on her side. Go on, Farida. Do it again. Annoy Olivia even more.

6. Jordan

Maybe a bit of a controversial choice, but Jordan has had me in stitches a few times over the last couple of episodes of the ITV2 show. His dry humour, the way he sounds so unbothered by everything, how little he seems to enjoy being around other humans. Amazing.

Trish’s conversation with Henry made me laugh (Credit: ITV)

7. Trish

Trish instantly endeared herself to me thanks to her conversation with Henry about his politics during last night’s show.

“I’m really surprised I get on with you. Friends is a bit far…” Trish told Henry. Hilarious.

8. Chanelle

Maybe it’s Welsh bias, but I just like Chanelle. She seems to be another kind-hearted housemate and was quick to call Tom out last night. Also, admitting that she wants to marry Jordan during yesterday’s show was just hilarious. A romance for the ages.

9. Paul

This guy is going to be trouble, I can already tell. He seems buzzing to be there and looks like he’d be a good laugh to be around. Maybe a bit too high energy but no matter…

10. Noky

Honestly, there is not much to say about Noky at this stage from me to be honest. Being the winner of Ms Universe Great Britain is a hell of a feat though. Bonus points for that.

Give us more Noky!

11. Tom

He seems nice and not too annoying. His chat with Matty about perms was sweet. Not too impressed with him putting Hallie as his least kind housemate though. Behave, Tom.

We need to see more of Matty on Big Brother UK before I can properly judge (Credit: ITV)

12. Matty

The more high-energy contestant with a perm. His VT put me off him a bit, sorry, so he does have some work to do climbing the rankings. His blossoming friendship with Trish could be something to watch this year.

13. Dylan

To be honest, we haven’t seen much of Dylan so far. From what I have seen, he doesn’t seem like he’s gonna be a nightmare, which is good for the house, maybe not so good TV-wise. Hopefully, he gets more screen time soon.

14. Zak

Another one we haven’t really seen much of. He was chatting Noky up last night, despite being in a three-year relationship, which could be interesting. So far, largely forgettable. But, like I’ve said, early days.

15. Henry

Harsh? Maybe. I just find him annoying, and his VT did him absolutely no favours this end. Just comes across as a bit of a snob at the moment. I’d love for him to prove me wrong.

Olivia hasn’t endeared herself (Credit: ITV)

16. Olivia

From the minute she walked in, she rubbed me up the wrong way. Moaning. Whinging. Saying “I don’t care” and then going off and crying, proving she does, in fact, care. Having to be entertaining and just being loud. She’s just not for me.

Don’t want her to leave yet though. As much as it pains me to admit it, she’s pretty entertaining.

Big Brother UK continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

