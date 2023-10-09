Big Brother star Farida’s TV past revealed – including role alongside Bradley Walsh

Big Brother has just returned to viewers’ screens, and there is a lot to process – incuding the fact that Farida has a TV past.

Whether it be the early drama, getting used to new hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best, no Davina McCall or Emma Willis in sight, or a questionable pre-recorded launch, viewers are tuning in.

Now, in its new home on ITV2, there was one contestant who looked familiar.

Big Brother viewers were quick to remember that Farida had appeared on Blankety Blank (Credit: BBC)

Who is Farida?

16 new housemates entered the Big Brother House last night (October 8), but fans quickly pointed out how makeup artist Fardia, 50, from Wolverhampton, looked familiar.

Turns out, Farida has a celebrity pal, comedian and iconic UK TV host Bradley Walsh.

Farida had recently appeared on an episode of BBC’s Blankety Blank, which Bradley hosts.

Her TV career is not isolated to just that show. She has also been on Channel 4’s Come Dine With Me.

One viewer posted on X, formerly Twitter, and called out that two other celebs involved in Big Brother were on Blankety Blank with her. They said: “So THAT’S why Farida seemed familiar… She was on #BlanketyBlank the other week, with former #bbuk hosts Rylan and Emma!!”

So THAT’S why Farida seemed familiar… She was on #BlanketyBlank the other week, with former #bbuk hosts Rylan and Emma!! pic.twitter.com/NmtN5UQetE — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) October 9, 2023



Another said: “Wasn’t Farida just on Blankety Blank like 2 weeks ago????”

A third shared: “Come Dine With Me? Blankety Blank… now Big Brother… Farida seems to be getting around.”

A TikTok user added: “Farida does makeup on TikTok. She was also on Blankety Blank not long ago…”

One viewer remembered her from a 2009 Come Dine With Me appearance: “Is it sad that I recognised Farida straight away from a Come Dine With Me episode?”

Her first episode on Come Dine With Me aired on August 13, 2009. The episode synopsis reads: “It’s day one of the competition in Wolverhampton and bubbly beautician Farida Khalifa is planing to immerse her guests in authentic Indian culture.”

She appears to be a fan favourite with many calling her a front runner. One individual said: “Early favourite for Big Brother Farida, she seems so down to earth and friendly. #BB #BigBrother #BigBrotherUK.”

16 new housemates have entered the Big Brother house (Credit: TV Plc)

Other contestants

Farida may also come to blows already with fellow contestant Olivia.

During tonight’s episode, the pair disagree about sharing food, with Olivia calling Farida out for taking some of her lunch. One day in and already a heated lunch date – who knows what else is to follow?

The other housemates include Jenkin, Tom, Hallie, Trish, Yinrun, Jordan, Zak, Chanelle, Dylan, Matty, Paul, Noky, Henry and Kerry.

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

