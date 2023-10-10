BB favourite tipped for first elimination as shock new winner predicted following huge revelation

Big Brother has already delivered on the drama, with the new season landing just days ago – and Farida seemed to be on top.

ITV 2 picked up the popular reality show after its run on Channel 5 ended in 2018, with the first episode airing on October 8.

Farida soon became a fan favourite in a short time, but have things changed?

Farida was an early leader among viewers but she seems to have fallen down the rankings (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

Who is Big Brother star Farida?

Make-up artist Farida, 50, from Wolverhampton, has been on the small screen before, as a recent contestant on Blankety Blank, which Bradley Walsh hosts and on Come Dine with Me in 2009.

Fans of the show have said that they “always needed Farida” and that they “love her”.

However, according to online betting exchange Betfair, the odds of her winning have dropped.

The new top dog

The new frontrunner is Hallie, with odds as 9/2 favourite to win. The spike in her interest came after the show’s second episode aired on Monday evening.

In the episode, Hallie had a candid chat with her housemates where she came out as trans. She said: “I thought I’d let everyone know I’m trans, if you didn’t know already. I just thought I’d make that loud and clear. I’m a trans woman, if you didn’t know.”

Hallie has climbed the rankings with bookies (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

As the show has progressed, Farida has slipped way down the list and has landed herself in an unfavourable position. The odds are 25/1 for her to win, leaving onlookers to wonder if she will be the first to be voted out.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom has shared insider thoughts.

Sam said: “The new series of Big Brother is fully underway, and fans are getting to know the housemates with Hallie, the new 9/2 favourite to win the show. Hallie knocks off former frontrunner Liverpool’s Paul Blackburn, whose odds have drifted to 9/1 from 4/1.”

How the other contestants fair

He added: “There is also support coming for Jordan and Yinrun, who have each had their odds slashed to become joint 11/2 second favourites.”

Betfair’s standings for other contestants see Paul on 9/1 and Jenkin on 10/1, maybe his bad luck the last few days has won over the nation.

Kerry is on 11/1 with Henry and Dylan both on 12/1 to win.

Noky, Olivia, Trish and Tom all sit at 14/1. Chanelle and Zak on 16/1, Matty on 20/1 and Farida in last place at 25/1.

Onlookers will have to tune in to see if the predictions are correct.

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

