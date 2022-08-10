Celebrity Masterchef on BBC One: Who are the contestants this year?

These 20 new Celebrity Masterchef contestants will battle it out to be the champion of the show this summer.

But which of them do you recognise? We have the lowdown on the whole line-up.

Boxer Chris Eubank joins Celebrity Masterchef this August (Credit: BBC One)

Chris Eubank joins this year’s Celebrity Masterchef line-up

Firstly, one of the greatest British boxers Chris Eubank joins the contest this year.

Used to being a champion in the ring – he reigned as world champion for over five years – could he be the Celebrity Masterchef champion?

He sports some impressive accolades – he was undefeated in his first 10 years as a professional and remains undefeated at middleweight.

The 55-year-old boxer is known for his eccentric personality and fashion, and was a regular fixture in headlines in the 90s.

In 2001, he appeared in the reality television show Celebrity Big Brother, where he was the first ever celebrity to be evicted from the house.

Chris Eubank took part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! back in 2015, placing ninth in the competition.

He’s recently featured in Celebrity Gogglebox alongside his son, Chris Eubank Jr.

Adam Pearson will compete in Celebrity Masterchef this year (Credit: BBC One)

Read More: Chris Eubank’s son Sebastian Eubank died from ‘massive heart attack while in the sea’

Adam Pearson is competing in this year’s Celeb Masterchef series

Presenter and actor Adam Pearson will compete in Celebrity Masterchef this summer.

The 37-year-old has neurofibromatosis, which causes tumours to grow in the nervous system.

He campaigns for awareness around the disease and for people with facial abnormalities.

In 2013, he starred alongside Scarlett Johansson in the sci-fi film, Under the Skin.

He hoped his role would help break down the stigma around facial disfigurement.

In 2018, he starred in the film Chained for Life, about a beautiful actress who struggles to connect with her disfigured co-star.

He has worked on programmes such as The Undateables and Beauty and the Beast.

Adam also presents the documentaries Adam Pearson: Freak Show and The Ugly Face of Disability Hate Crime.

Clarke Peters stars in Celebrity Masterchef (Credit: BBC One)

Clarke Peters stars in Celebrity Masterchef

Actor Clarke Peters will compete in this year’s series of Celebrity Masterchef.

The 70-year-old actor is known for a number of television and film roles.

One of his best-known roles is as Detective Lester Freamon in the HBO series The Wire.

The American actor has also had a lot of British television roles including in Holby City, Doctor Who and Death in Paradise.

His best-known film roles include Endgame, John Wick, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and Harriet.

He received a BAFTA nomination for Best Supporting Actor in the 2020 film Da 5 Bloods.

Danny Jones will feature on Celebrity Masterchef this year (Credit: BBC One)

Danny Jones

McFly star Danny Jones will compete to be the winner of this year’s Celebrity Masterchef.

The boy band star rose to fame in the early 2000s alongside band members Tom Fletcher, Dougie Poynter, and Harry Judd.

The 36-year-old is married to model and former Miss England, Georgia Horsley since 2014.

He’s had a lot of television cameos, featuring in Casualty, Doctor Who and Hollyoaks.

The Manchester-born singer is a judge on The Voice Kids UK since 2017.

Danny also tours as DJ and makes remixes of McFly’s songs as well as several other artists.

Faye Winter will fight for Celebrity Masterchef champion this year (Credit: BBC One)

Faye Winter is a Celebrity Masterchef contestant this year

A previous Love Islander contestant, Faye isn’t entering the villa this time but the Celebrity Masterchef kitchen.

Faye was in last year’s series of Love Island, coupling up with Teddy Soares.

The couple are still together – often sharing pics on Instagram.

The former real-estate agent campaigns for Guide Dog charities in the UK.

Gareth Malone joins the Celebrity Masterchef line-up (Credit: BBC One)

Gareth Malone

The choirmaster and presenter will compete in this year’s series of Celebrity Masterchef.

Gareth is best known for the BAFTA award-winning programme The Choir.

The programme follows the choirmaster as he tackles the task of teaching choral singing to people who have never had the chance to sing before.

He’s also known for the CBBC show The Big Performance which sees 10 shy children, who are terrified of performing, sing at a huge event.

He features in an episode of this year’s The Great Celebrity Bake Off for SU2C too!

Jimmy Bullard joins the Celebrity Masterchef cast (Credit: BBC One)

Jimmy Bullard

The former footballer will show off his cooking skills on this year’s Celebrity Masterchef.

The Fulham player is known as the co-host of Sky Sport’s Soccer AM, which he has hosted since 2017.

He played for Wigan Athletic, Hull City, Ipswich Town and Milton Keynes Dons before retiring.

He was also a contestant on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! back in 2014.

Jimmy says of Celebrity MasterChef: “One of the best things I’ve ever done!”

“Honestly, guys get involved as this is TV gold coming soon to BBC One & BBC iPlayer.”

Kae Kurd will appear on Celebrity Masterchef this year (Credit: BBC One)

Comedian Kae Kurd

The comedian will fight to be Celebrity Masterchef champion this year.

Born in Iran, Kae came to Britain at six months old as a refugee.

His comedy focuses on issues of race, identity, and growing up Kurdish in the UK.

Kae has made various television appearances notably on Live At the Apollo.

He also appears as a contestant on the fourth series of BBC Two’s Richard Osman’s House of Games.

Katya Jones competes on this series of Celebrity Masterchef (Credit: BBC One)

Katya Jones competes in Celebrity Masterchef

The Strictly professional is swapping ball gowns for chef whites – appearing on this year’s Celebrity Masterchef.

Katya joined Strictly Come Dancing back in 2016, before winning the show in 2017 with Holby City actor Joe McFadden.

For the eighteenth series, she became part of the show’s first same-sex couple, with professional boxer Nicola Adams.

In 2019 Katya Jones split with fellow Strictly star Neil Jones, after pictures of her kissing her Strictly partner Seann Walsh surfaced.

Kirsty Gallacher will feature on Celebrity Masterchef this August (Credit: BBC One)

Kirsty Gallacher

The presenter will join the rest of the contestants to battle it out to become Celebrity Masterchef champion.

Kirsty began her career in 1998 on Sky Sports News, presenting sports, news and other programmes since.

From 2000 until 2004, she hosted the Sky One show Kirsty’s Home Videos.

She also presented Ant vs Dec – a part of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

In March 2021, it was announced that she would be joining GB News to present a breakfast programme.

Kitty Scott-Claus joins the Celebrity Masterchef contestant line-up

Kitty Scott-Claus stars in Celebrity Masterchef this year (Credit: BBC One)

Drag Queen Kitty Scott-Claus will swap the Drag Race runway for the Celebrity Masterchef kitchen.

The drag performer competed on the third series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Could she go on to win Celebrity Masterchef?

She shared on Instagram: “Get that fire extinguisher ready and get out of the kitchen!

“Cause I’m so thrilled to announce I am competing on this years Celebrity Masterchef!”

Lesley Joseph competes in this year’s Celebrity Masterchef series (Credit: BBC One)

Read More: Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Giovanni Pernice shares new season ‘start date’

Lesley Joseph is a contestant on the BBC show

The actress will compete as a Celebrity Masterchef contestant.

She’s best known for playing Dorien Green in the television sitcom Birds of a Feather from 1989 to 1998.

Lesley is also known for her credits in the West End including Annie, Calendar Girls and Thoroughly Modern Millie.

She participated in Strictly Come Dancing in 2016 and in Celebrity Coach Trip last year.

Lisa Snowden competes in Celebrity Masterchef this year (Credit: BBC One)

Lisa Snowdon is a contestant in the show

Presenter and model Lisa Snowdon enters the Masterchef kitchen this year!

She’s best known for hosting Britain’s Next Top Model from 2006 to 2009.

Appearing in cover shoots for Vogue, Marie Claire and Elle, she’s a well-known model.

In 2016, she was a contestant for the sixteenth series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

She also featured in Strictly Come Dancing in 2008, coming in third place.

But could she get first on Celebrity Masterchef?

Mel Blatt joins Celebrity Masterchef (Credit: BBC One)

Mel Blatt is a Celebrity Masterchef contestant

The former All Saints member is joining the Celebrity Masterchef kitchen!

All Saints rose to fame in the nineties, selling 10 million records worldwide.

From 2007 until 2017, Mel presented The Hot Desk on ITV2.

She stars as judge on X Factor New Zealand.

Nancy Dell’olio competes in Celebrity Masterchef this year (Credit: BBC One)

Nancy Dell’olio competes on Celeb Masterchef

The famous lawyer is set to be one of the Celebrity Masterchef contestants this year.

She rose to fame as the girlfriend of football manager Sven-Göran Eriksson.

She’s no stranger to Celebrity competition programmes, featuring on Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Big Brother.

Paul Chuckle joins fellow contestants in Celebrity Masterchef this year (Credit: BBC One)

Paul Chuckle will compete in the cooking competition this year

Lots of people will recognise this celeb in the Masterchef kitchen: Paul Chuckle.

One half of the Chuckle Brothers – the comedy duo rose to fame for their children’s programme ChuckleVision.

Paul’s brother and double-act partner, Barry Chuckle, passed away in 2018 from cancer.

Following Barry’s death, Paul appears in a number of quiz shows, including Pointless Celebrities and Celebrity Mastermind.

Queen Mojo competes in this year’s Celebrity Masterchef (Credit: BBC One)

Queen Mojo features

This social media star with over 200k TikTok followers is joining Celebrity Masterchef.

She promotes mental health awareness and body positivity across her social media platforms.

She shows off her fashion interests and also dances on her TikTok page.

Queen Mojo says the show is “a major bucket list moment”.

Richard Blackwood will feature on Celebrity Masterchef (Credit: BBC One)

Richard Blackwood

Actor Richard Blackwood is another one of the Celebrity Masterchef contestants!

Soap fans will recognise him as Vincent Hubbard in EastEnders, which he acted in from 2015 to 2018.

He features as Donkey in the West End version of Shrek the Musical.

In 2020, he began portraying Felix Westwood in Channel 4’s Hollyoaks.

For his role as Felix, he has been nominated for a National Television Award.

Ryan Thomas is a contestant this year on Celebrity Masterchef (Credit: BBC One)

Ryan Thomas competes in the show this year

Likewise, another soap star is joining the cast of Celebrity Masterchef contestants!

Ryan is best known for playing Jason Grimshaw on Coronation Street from 2000 until 2016.

Since 2018, he starred as Rafael Humphreys in Neighbours.

In March 2021, he went on the Mancs the Mic podcast, saying he was quitting acting after having “lost the bug for it”.

He also won the final series of Celebrity Big Brother, but could he win Celebrity Masterchef too?

Cliff Parisi features on the cooking competition this year (Credit: BBC One)

Cliff Parisi features in Celebrity Masterchef

Finally, actor Cliff Parisi is one of the Celebrity Masterchef contestants this August.

He’s best known for his role as Minty Peterson in the BBC soap opera EastEnders.

He also stars as Fred Buckle in the BBC period drama Call the Midwife.

Also, in 2019, he took part in the nineteenth series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!.

He recently stars in the movie All Those Small Things alongside James Faulkner.

Celebrity MasterChef begins on Wednesday 10 August on BBC One and will be available on BBC iPlayer after airing.