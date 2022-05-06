Holby City star Rosie Marcel has revealed she ended up in the emergency room and needed surgery.

The actress, who played Jac Naylor in the BBC medical drama, posted a photo of her in her hospital bed on Instagram.

She told her followers about her trip to the hospital and thanked the NHS staff for looking after her.

She wrote: “Ended up at the old emergency room the other night. Stoke Mandeville is my new local-ish hospital and they were brilliant.

“Ambulance crew were amazing too. Had surgery the next day and home soon after that.

“Very very grateful to the NHS for looking after me and treating me quickly.

“#Fentanyl #Morphine all the good stuff! #NHS”

Her followers commented on the post, wising Rosie a speedy recovery.

Chizzy Akudolu commented: “Oh no. Praying for a speedy recovery.”

One fan wrote: “That’s awful. Hope you’re okay.”

A second said: “I hope you are on the mend lovely.”

Another commented: “Wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Rosie played Jac for 16 years (Credit: BBC)

Rosie Marcel in Holby City

Holby City came to an end in March 2022 after 23 years on air.

Rosie’s character Jac, who she played for 16 years, died in the show’s final episode.

The actress revealed she was devastated when the show was cancelled.

Jac died in Holby’s final episode (Credit: BBC)

Speaking to Mirror.co.uk, she said: “I have loved playing Jac. I thought I would be playing Jac for the rest of my life actually because I loved her. Jac’s my friend.

“I know she’s not a real person but of course, she’s me.”

She added: “I’ve taken breaks before. But I’ve always known that I was going back. When you stop, it’s confusing.”

It was revealed the decision to end the show reflects the BBC’s commitment to make more programmes across the UK and to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country.

