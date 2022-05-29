Emmerdale has signed up a former Hollyoaks star as a new villain.

Actor Parry Glasspool played footballer Harry Thompson in the Channel 4 soap for four years until 2019.

Hollyoaks star Parry Glasspool is joining Emmerdale as a new villain (Credit: Lime Pictures)

And now it can be revealed that he will appear in Emmerdale as drug dealer Jason Denshaw.

He will arrive in the village as part of Leyla Cavanagh’s drugs storyline.

Viewers have watched in recent weeks as it has been revealed that Leyla is addicted to cocaine.

She first started using with new friend Suzy Merton during the period of time after her stepdaughter Leanna was murdered.

But after Suzy decided to give up drugs – after years of using them – Leyla was cut off.

She has been struggling to cope without her cocaine fix.

Emmerdale signs up Hollyoaks star as new villain

Leyla is worried that with Suzy stopping using drugs, Leyla won’t be able to get a future fix at any point.

However next week she takes drastic action – and finds a drug dealer herself.

She will be seen meeting up with Jason in scenes beginning this Friday.

But will Leyla be able to handle a drug dealer? Or will he prove more of a villain than she expected?

Leyla is desperate to get her hands on more drugs in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Parry previously appeared in Hollyoaks before his character Harry was killed off by serial killer pensioner Breda McQueen.

He previously opened up about quitting the soap to tackle new parts.

He told Digital Spy: “I’m looking forward to doing other stuff now… I’d love to be one of those people who jumps between TV, stage and film, doing different jobs.”

And he even hinted at returning to Hollyoaks: “Well, Warren ‘died’ in a fire. So if he can come back from that without any burn scars, I feel like anything’s possible.

“It has to make sense, though. I’m not just saying it to put pressure on the producers.

“But if it all made sense and they showed flashbacks of how he got out of it, that’d be cool.”

