Strictly Come Dancing is one of the highlights of autumn TV, and Giovanni Pernice has confirmed that Strictly 2022 is officially underway!

The dance professional sent fans wild when he confirmed that he was getting back in the studio as the hard work starts now.

Yes, the professionals are learning routines and being put through their paces long before the BBC show hits our screens!

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ailing-Ellis won last year’s Strictly Come Dancing. (Credit: Cover Images)

Giovanni teases fans as he starts Strictly 2022 schedule

Fans have gotten excited as Giovanni Pernice has confirmed that Strictly 2022 is underway.

The 31-year-old dancer shared a suave-looking Instagram post as he revealed he goes back into training today (July 25).

The star captioned his post: “Thank you so much @_alexanderhouse for the wonderful stay and @oskiaskincare for the gorgeous treatments! Recharged to start @bbcstrictly tomorrow.”

Fans react as Strictly Come Dancing 2022 gets underway

Fans are excited, with some rushing to wish the dancer good luck.

One follower commented: “Wishing you all the best for the new SCD, can’t wait to see who your partner will be, good luck champion.”

“Good luck with Strictly, I will be supporting you,” shared another.

We will miss you dancing with Rose.

“Glad you are feeling relaxed & ready to take on another season of SCD. I will be supporting you & your new dance partner all the way,” added a third.

Last year the dancer was paired with EastEnders actress Rose Ailing-Ellis, with the pair winning the Strictly trophy.

While fans are excited for the new season, some are still wishing Giovanni would partner Rose on the dancefloor.

One follower commented: “Good luck for your new SCD season. But we will miss you dancing with Rose for sure, unbeatable Team.”

Another added: “Looking as handsome as ever Gio , can’t wait to see who your be dancing with this year but it’s gonna be strange not seeing you dance with Rose.”

What else has Giovanni been up to?

Giovanni Pernice might not have been in the Strictly studio but he’s still been delighting fans.

Last week the star teased fans when he revealed that he and Gorka Marquez were reuniting “next week”.

And not just that but the pair would be nearly inseparable as they would be seeing each other “every day”.

As Gio’s post today – and a rep from Strictly confirmed to ED! – rehearsals for Strictly Come Dancing 2022 have officially begun today.

