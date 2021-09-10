Our favourite showbiz TV critics are currently appearing on Channel 4’s Celebrity Gogglebox – so who is in the Celebrity Gogglebox 2021 cast?

This year, there have been some new faces alongside regulars like Shaun Ryder, Mo Gilligan and Martin Kemp…

Here’s a run down of our favourite families, couples and friends who are taking part!

Chris Eubank and his son Chris Eubank Jr appear on Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Celebrity Gogglebox 2021 cast: Denise Van Outen and Eddie Boxshall

Actress and TV presenter Denise Van Outen appears with her partner Eddie Boxshall.

The Essex couple were a big hit with viewers in previous series as a result of their tongue-in-cheek comments and sometimes brutal honesty.

Although Denise, 47, and Eddie, 46, haven’t yet tied the knot, they are planning to wed any day now.

Eddie is a commodities trader from Essex who specialises in the oil business.

Denise and Eddie met back in July 2014 after they were introduced by a mutual friend.

Eddie is Denise’s first boyfriend after her 2013 split from husband Lee Mead, who’s the father of her daughter Betsy.

Clare Balding and wife Alice Arnold

Presenter Clare Balding appears on Celebrity Gogglebox with her wife, Alice Arnold.

Alice is also a broadcaster and journalist.

The two entered into a civil partnership in 2006, and in 2015 officially married in a private ceremony.

Clare Balding and her wife Alice on Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Jeremy Vine and Snoochie Shy

Radio and TV broadcaster Jeremy Vine is an unlikely pairing with Snoochie Shy.

Londoner Snoochie is an actress and presenter who has possibly gone down in history for getting Jeremy to twerk on TV.

How do they know each other? We wish we knew!

Celebrity Gogglebox 2021 cast: Shaun Ryder and Bez

If we were allowed favourites, then it would be Happy Mondays bandmates Shaun Ryder and Bez.

Bez – real name Mark Berry – recently won over TV audiences (again) during his time on Celebrity MasterChef, when he was shambolically brilliant.

Shaun Ryder was the lead singer of the band Happy Mondays, and in 1993 he and former Happy Mondays dancer Bez formed Black Grape.

Shaun has appeared in a number of TV shows including the BBC3 documentary Shaun Ryder: The Ecstasy and the Agony and I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Bez and Shaun on Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Mo Gilligan and Babatunde Aleshe

Comedian and The Masked Singer judge Mo Gilligan appears on the show alongside his pal Babatunde.

Babatunde Aleshe is a 34-year-old actor, writer and comedian.

His acting career has included an appearance in Doctor Who back in 2010, as well as Eastenders in 2011 when he played a nurse who had to start Tanya Jessop (Jo Joyner) on her chemotherapy treatment.

Celebrity Gogglebox 2021 cast: Gyles Brandreth and Maureen Lipman

Former politician Gyles Brandreth appears alongside Coronation Street actress Maureen Lipman.

The pair are good friends, and match each other for their sharp witticisms.

Maureen has appeared in films such as The Pianist and Educating Rita.

Jeremy Vine and Snoochie Shy team up for Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Lorraine Kelly and daughter Rosie

Morning TV presenter Lorraine Kelly is taking part for the first time alongside her daughter Rosie Smith.

Ahead of the show starting, she expressed nerves about taking part but excitement about the free crisps the celebs are provided with!

She said: “Rosie and I have been asked to do it and we love the show so much so we thought let’s just do it.”

Celebrity Gogglebox 2021 cast: Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher

Former footballers turned pundits Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher appear together.

They made their debut during the third series.

Micah Richards previously played as a right back and played in the Premier League and English Football League for Manchester City and Aston Villa.

Jamie Carragher played as a defender for Premier League club Liverpool.

Lorraine Kelly and her daughter Rosie Smith appear on Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv

The Manchester-born 37-year-old is back filming from his sofa, with his niece Liv.

Nick Grimshaw, also known as Grimmy, is an English TV and radio presenter.

He is best known for hosting The Radio 1 Breakfast Show, taking over from Chris Moyles in 2012.

Liv is an assistant in merchandise for the online fashion brand PrettyLittleThing, according to reports.

Celebrity Gogglebox 2021 cast: Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford need no introduction.

Perhaps best known for their presenting work together on the ITV daytime programme This Morning, the duo have presented the show together since 2006.

Today, they currently co-host This Morning during school holidays when Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are absent.

They began dating in 1994, and Langsford gave birth to their son, Jack, in 2002.

The two married on 26 June 2010 at Elvetham Hall.

Gyles Brandreth and Maureen Lipman take part in Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: C4)

Clara Amfo and her brother Andy

Clara Amfo is a Radio One DJ, who presents the mid-morning show after taking over from Fearne Cotton in 2015.

She took part in the 18th season of Strictly Come Dancing and was partnered with Aljaž Škorjanec.

Amfo appears on Celebrity Gogglebox with her brother, Andy, a DJ and producer.

Celebrity Gogglebox 2021 cast – who else is taking part?

Others taking part include Wretch 32 and Ghetts, Jourdan Dunn and brother Antoine, Eddie Kadi and Michael Dapaah, and Ashley Banjo and his brothers Jordan and Perri Kiely.

New parents Iain and Laura also return, as do father and son duo Martin and Roman Kemp.

Former Spice Girl Mel C also appears alongside her brother Paul, as does Martine McCutcheon and her man Jack McManus, and Chris Eubank and his son Chris Eubank Jr.

Celebrity Gogglebox continues on Friday September 10 2021 on Channel 4.

