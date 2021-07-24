Celebrity Gogglebox 2021 viewers have slammed the show for repeatedly including COVID-19 news reports in the programme.

Fans hit out after the stars were seen reacting to another ITV News segment during the latest episode.

Celebs including Zoe Ball and Lorraine Kelly watched the report featuring Professor Chris Whitty.

Celebrity Gogglebox stars were shown watching a Covid news report (Credit: Channel 4)

Filmed prior to ‘Freedom Day’, Prof Whitty was shown saying hospital admissions could reach “scary” levels as the UK is unlocked.

But Celebrity Gogglebox viewers appeared more bothered that the report made the final cut.

One viewer tweeted: “Enough of COVID please. Boring.”

Another wrote: “Oh ffs #celebritygogglebox doing their Covid segment. F off.”

The report showed Professor Chris Whitty talking ahead of ‘Freedom Day’ (Credit: Channel 4/ ITV)

A third moaned: “Come on Gogglebox we are living Covid misery everyday. Gogglebox is supposed to be a bit of light relief!”

How did the Celebrity Gogglebox 2021 stars react?

There was a mixed reaction from the celebs over the ITV News report.

Telly star Lorraine said: “If Chris Whitty says it’s scary then…”

She added: “It’s mad. Absolutely crazy.”

Strictly: It Takes Two star Zoe told her son Woody: “Please take care out there. I don’t know. Wash your hands, wear a mask.”

Fans slammed the programme for including news of the pandemic (Credit: Channel 4)

However, broadcaster Gyles Brandreth told his pal Maureen Lipman: “The difference now is, although the numbers are going right up again, the deaths and hospitalisations are many fewer because of the vaccine.”

Denise Van Outen’s boyfriend Eddie remarked: “We know it’s not over but we’ve got to live with it. This is the whole point.

“The whole point with everyone getting double jabs is so we can go forward and live with it.”

Channel 4 viewers divided

But their comments only divided other viewers.

One wrote: “I guess none of them noticed the cases rising or anything. Too busy enjoying themselves. Then you[‘ve got] Denise Van Outen’s man, ‘Oh we have to live with it’. NO not the way it is right now.”

The stars’ comments divided Celebrity Gogglebox 2021 viewers (Credit: Channel 4)

However, another said: “Enjoying Gogglebox until they start talking [bleep] about Covid. Are they all wanting to stay locked up for the rest of their lives ffs??”

Celebrity Gogglebox kicked off again in June and featured a rolling cast of famous faces.

Unfortunately for fans, Friday night’s instalment was the last in the series.

It is believed series 18 of the regular Gogglebox will return to screens this September.

